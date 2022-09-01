2A Victory in California ~ Anti-Gun Bills SB918 & AB1227 Go Down In Flames

California – -(AmmoLand.com)- Thank you to all of you who took the time to contact your legislators about SB 918 and AB 1227. WE DID IT!

Both bills died a spectacular death in the middle of the night, setting up hoots of victory from Gun Owners of California and other 2A folks across the state. With California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta physically on the Floor of the Assembly twisting arms for a vote to make the entire state a CCW prohibited area, SB 918 still failed to secure the votes necessary for passage. THIS IS INCREDIBLE NEWS.

In the Senate, AB 1227 (Levine/D), the bill to slap a vindictive tax on the sale of every gun and box of ammo, also went down to a flaming defeat. Check out the vote in the screenshots below.

Gun Owners of California’s Sam Paredes had been at the Capitol for days lobbying hard against both bills and was there until the gavel went down in the early morning hours, which officially announced the 2021-22 Legislative Session was OVER. Finally.

When common sense prevails at the State Capitol, it’s time to celebrate.

Of course, we are fully aware that the Legislature passed some bad bills this year and legal challenges are in the works. We must focus on the big Supreme Court win handed to us with the NYSRPA v. Bruen decision and walk confidently through the door that was opened for us to fight even harder in the courts. We are ready for this!

Make no mistake: we are under no illusions that this is the end of the anti-gun war – especially here in California. We know full well that the Left will come back at us in January, angrier than ever before, AND WE WILL BE READY. In the aftermath of Bruen, courts across the country are strengthening our position legislatively and giving us hope for future cases to litigate. We are not resting on our laurels by any means. It’s never time to sit down and do nothing, but it’s OK to savor a major victory when it happens.

We believe in saying thank you to those who supported our efforts in killing these bills. If your representative voted no, consider sending an email of thanks from our Legislative Action Center HERE.

