Navy Arms Offering World War II No. 4 MK 1 Enfield Rifles

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Navy Arms, a historical firearms importer, and replica manufacturer has secured World War II dated Enfield #4 Mark 1 rifles in .303 British!

Since it was founded in the 1950s, Navy Arms has imported millions of surplus firearms from around the world, including highly collectible military sniper rifles of the 20th Century.

The Enfield #4 Mark 1 rifles were provided to French resistance fighters and commandos and helped liberate Europe from Nazi occupation. These guns were dropped by parachute by the thousands into France by the Allies in large metal pods. These guns were purchased directly from the French Government, which had them stored in deep underground caves in Southern France.

Each rifle comes with the original World War II-issued sling still on the rifles! (This is how they were stored, having never taken them off). All rifles have the #4 Mk II style stamped rear sight, bores are excellent with little to no wear and no pitting, bright and shiny!

Wood is original walnut, with no cracks, with original finish and inspection marks/cartouches intact with both brass and zinc buttplate (examples are available). The guns had been stored with the bolts and magazines removed. Navy Arms painstakingly matched up as many bolts to their original guns using the serial numbers on the bolts to do so and has guns with both matching serial number bolts and guns that do not have matching serial numbers. The original magazines could not be located.

“The French government had stored these guns without the magazines over 75 years ago deep inside underground caves, and in that time had misplaced the magazines,” says Val Forgett, President of Navy Arms. “Each rifle comes with a Navy Arms Parker-Hale reproduction magazine made in the identical style as the originals. These are truly exceptional examples of World War II Enfield #4 Mk 1 rifles. There is a very limited supply, do not miss out on adding this unique example to your collection.”

There are several different options on these rifles to pick from, and all are available for sale through Old Western Scrounger online at www.ows-ammo.com, or contact your local dealer to arrange purchase through Navy Arms distribution network.

About Navy Arms

The Navy Arms story is very much the story of America — a big idea borne from humble beginnings, leading to great successes, then overcoming challenges through an enduring commitment to quality and service.

Since 1957 when my father began Navy Arms from an old, dilapidated bank building in Bogota, New Jersey, Navy Arms has changed the face of the firearms industry. While most famous for being the “Father of the Replica Firearms Industry,” his contributions to the field of firearms in his 72 years on this planet is genuinely extraordinary.