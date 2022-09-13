U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Riton Optics is proud to introduce the 5 Tactix 1-6×24 Thunder Ranch! A rugged, versatile, and feature-rich low-power variable optic (LPVO), developed in partnership with the legendary Clint Smith from Thunder Ranch.

Designed and engineered to withstand the rigors of extreme use while offering class-leading clarity, Riton Optics built the 5 Tactix 1-6×24 Thunder Ranch riflescope specifically for Modern Sporting Rifle (MSR) platforms. Riton Optics, Clint, and the Thunder Ranch team put their minds together to build this optic, so users can shoot with confidence, knowing that this optic has earned the right to wear the Thunder Ranch Shield and Lightning Bolt!

The true 1x to 6x Second Focal Plane (SFP) optical system of the 5 Tactix 1-6×24 Thunder Ranch was engineered to offer shooters distortion-free target acquisition with both eyes open at 1x, for quick and accurate engagements at close to medium range. Rotate the integrated throw lever to 6x, and shoot with confidence at extended ranges while maintaining a crystal clear field of view.

Equipped with the all-new “THR” bullet drop compensator reticle, the 5 Tactix 1-6×24 Thunder Ranch was optimized specifically for the 55gr. 5.56/.223 shot out of a 16″ barrel. Precise aiming points for 25, 100, 200, 300, 400, and 500 yards, along with 5 and 10 MPH wind holds, provide shooters the confidence needed to make precision shots out to 500 yards without ever touching the dial.

Activate the daylight bright, green illuminated reticle by turning the 6-step illumination knob on the left side of the optic to the desired brightness. Additionally, the 5 Tactix 1-6×24 Thunder Ranch also features an off setting between each brightness level so the reticle can be turned off quickly when desired.

Precise and tactile windage and elevation adjustments on the 5 Tactix 1-6×24 Thunder Ranch are easily achieved via the low profile 2/10 MRAD zero resettable turrets housed under the robust machined aluminum turret caps.

The one-piece aluminum 30mm main body tube of the 5 Tactix 1-6×24 Thunder Ranch riflescope keeps the weight to 22.2oz, while offering the rugged lifetime durability Riton Optics is known for.

“Anyone that knows me, knows I run my gear hard, and that includes my scopes. Simply put, these scopes work, and they last. Enough said.”

Clint Smith, Founder & CEO of Thunder Ranch.



About Riton

Riton is the only Law Enforcement and Military Veteran-Owned optics company in the world, founded on the premise that customers should be able to buy quality optics and have the industry’s best service at every price point. Riton is passionate about offering high-quality optics at the industry’s most competitive prices, and always putting the customer first. Every Riton optic goes through a rigorous dual inspection process in Tucson and is backed by the Riton Promise Warranty which includes rapid product replacement on all returns. For more information on Riton and to SEE THE DIFFERENCE, visit ritonoptics.com.