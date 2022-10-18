Biden’s ‘Intellectual Dishonesty’ On Full Display After Raleigh Shooting

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms today blasted President Joe Biden and Democrats for rushing to exploit the mass shooting tragedy in Raleigh, N.C., by calling for a ban on so-called “assault weapons” when the teenage suspect used a shotgun.

“Even before the investigation had really started,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, “Democrat politicians were clamoring for more gun control. Biden quickly renewed his crusade for a ban on ‘assault weapons’ and others followed his lead. To exploit such tragedies by immediately calling for additional gun control laws that would not have prevented this crime, and will not prevent other crimes, is the height of intellectual dishonesty. “It is this kind of callous capitalization that drives gun owners away from voting for Democrats,” he continued. “The party and its president have once again revealed they will use any tragedy to promote their agenda of public disarmament.”

Published reports quote Biden demanding “action to get weapons of war off our streets,” while at the same time noting witness calls to police said the suspect was armed with a shotgun.

“The press didn’t hesitate to sensationalize this tragedy, either,” Gottlieb observed. “Report after report used terms straight out of the gun grabber’s dictionary—gun safety and gun reform, for example—when they are really talking about gun prohibition. “This is one more example of Joe Biden and other Democrats lying about guns, which really shouldn’t surprise anybody,” he stated. “They habitually lie to further a gun prohibition agenda that has nothing to do with public safety. The number of times Biden has personally lied about guns and the Second Amendment is well known. He was called out by the Washington Post Fact Checker for saying there were gun restrictions when the nation was founded more than 240 years ago. “Biden simply can’t get his story straight about guns,” Gottlieb concluded, “and when something isn’t straight, it is crooked. That seems to be the way Joe Biden has always been about guns, and it has rubbed off on his party. Gun owners have figured it out, which is why they have drifted away from the Democrats, and taken their votes with them.”

