SIG SAUER P365-XMACRO Wins 2022 NASGW POMA-Caliber Awards

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the P365-XMACRO has been awarded two prestigious 2022 NASGW POMA-Caliber Awards for “Best New Handgun” and “Best New Product.”

The NASGW-POMA Caliber Awards are a partnership between the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) and the Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) to recognize new and innovative products within the sporting goods industry. Products for the NASGW-POMA Caliber Awards are submitted by the manufacturers for the various product categories and are evaluated for uniqueness, market need, value of the product, ingenuity, and presentation by a committee comprised of NASGW and POMA members.

“The P365 redefined everyday carry, and the P365-XMACRO continues the tradition by delivering more on everything that has made the P365 the number one selling, and most award-winning gun in America,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “The innovative magazine design of the P365-XMACRO increases capacity to 17+1 while maintaining the slim P365 profile. The added integrated compensator reduces muzzle flip making follow-up shots faster and easier to stay on target shot after shot for even more accuracy. Like its name suggests, the P365-XMACRO delivers more of everything you want in an everyday carry pistol, and we are honored to be recognized by NASGW and the POMA organizations with two awards for our continued innovation.”

The P365-XMACRO is a striker-fired, 9mm, polymer frame pistol featuring the all-new Macro-Compact Grip Module with a standard 1913 accessory rail, an integrally compensated P365 XSERIES optics- ready slide with XRAY3 day/night sights, and flat trigger. The pistol ships with interchangeable small, medium, and large backstraps and (2) two 17-round steel magazines. The P365-XMACRO is optimized for use with the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics FOXTROT1 rail-mounted flashlight and ROMEOZero Elite Micro Red Dot sight.

The 2022 NASGW POMA-Caliber Award was presented to SIG SAUER at the NASGW Appreciation Reception & Dinner, October 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

