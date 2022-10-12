Stacey Abrams’ Georgia #GUNVOTE Hypocrisy

By Larry Keane

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams denied she lost her last bout against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018. She’s trying again, and there’s no denying her gun control agenda would be a disaster for Georgians’ Second Amendment rights.

Abrams’ antigun platform isn’t the only problem. Her Second Amendment hypocrisy is what should have Georgians hopping mad.

Abrams has spent more than $1.2 million on private armed security, all while calling for Georgians to give up their rights to protect themselves.

For Me, Not Thee

Abrams’ anti-Second Amendment platform is well known. She spent a decade in the Georgia state legislature, including six years as a Democratic minority leader, where she championed gun control. She introduced gun confiscation legislation deemed “some of the strictest gun regulation in the nation.”

The sheer callousness of her gun control agenda is revealing. Since December 2021, Abrams’ campaign has spent more than $120,000 monthly on security, Fox News reported. That’s two times the median household income of $61,000 in the Peach State. Firearm industry retail survey data revealed during the historic firearm buying stretch beginning in 2020, the average purchase price a law-abiding gun buyer spent was about $595.

During her current campaign, Abrams has shelled out what is the equivalent of more than 2,015 law-abiding Georgians legally buying a firearm themselves. Instead, as governor, she would push through more gun control rather than hold criminals accountable for their crimes. Abrams’ platform on crime and gun control is so bad more than 100 Georgia sheriffs criticized her support for defunding the police, soft-on-crime, and gun control policies.

Georgia voters voted at the polls once before, but they’ve also voted with their wallets. Since 2020, nearly 1.4 million Georgians have passed an FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) verification on purchasing a firearm, according to NSSF-adjusted NICS data.

You Again?

Abrams’ gun control positions earned her the long-running support of gun control groups. She supports a ban on the sale of Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs) that are commonly-owned, as The Reload reported. Abrams supports repealing the state’s Constitutional Carry law that Gov. Brian Kemp ushered through and signed. She wants universal background checks for private firearm transfers and imposing so-called “red flag” laws that don’t protect Due Process rights.

She told Axios her gun control plans include “obvious and common-sense gun safety rules that do not infringe upon anyone’s ability to carry.”

Those positions earned her the endorsement of billionaire and failed gun control presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action in 2018. Her extreme gun control views had her in consideration as President Joe Biden’s running mate before Vice President Kamala Harris got the nod. During the Veepstakes, Abrams told Moms Demand Action’s Shannon Watts she would focus on banning MSRs.

“We need to make certain that we have an assault weapons ban put back in place. It has worked before, and it will work again,” Abrams said. That, of course, is not true.

Running Strong

Crime and Second Amendment rights are near the top of voters’ concerns as Election Day nears. Gov. Brian Kemp has a gun rights record of running on. He signed into law Constitutional Carry but also encourages and actively recruits firearm industry businesses to relocate to Georgia. He’s been successful doing so. Georgia is home to at least 74 firearm manufacturers, and some major players recently announced facility expansions to accommodate their growth, including Taurus and Remington.

During the SHOT Show 2022 Governor’s Forum, he highlighted Georgia’s Second Amendment traditions.

“We’re working hard on economic development every day across the whole sector of the industry, and for me personally, we’ve approached that in our state for a long time,” Gov. Kemp told the audience. “When you look at these manufacturers, and where their facilities are around the state, they’re in communities with loyal and some of the biggest customers. It would not be smart to break into a home in any one of these places.”

Current polling shows Gov. Kemp with a lead with less than a month to go. His policies helped Georgians’ median income growth outpace the national average. His work to attract firearm businesses has been part of that economic success.

Georgians recognize Abrams’ gun hypocrisy. On Nov. 8, they’ll head to the polls and #GUNVOTE, so they don’t risk their rights.

