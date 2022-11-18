Federal Announces Top Gun with Paper Wad Shotshells

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition adds paper wad options to select Federal Top Gun lead and steel shotshell loads. This new shotshell offering adds another option to the trusted line of Federal Top Gun shotshells. This new ammunition has been shipped to dealers.

Federal Top Gun Paper Wad 12 Gauge

To accomplish consistent shooting performance with a paper wad, Federal engineers combined an exclusive paper wad with a cellulose-based filler to maintain downrange patterns. The Top Gun with Paper Wad additions are built with a select, clean-burning propellant and a paper gas-sealing over-powder wad. Clay target shooters need reliable ignition from their shotshells and the Top Gun with Paper Wad boast Federal’s reliable primers that shooters have come to trust.

“The paper wad system we have developed is proving to be a real solid performer from a patterning standpoint,” said Dan Compton, Federal Shotshell Product Director. “Our goal was to make the shooting experience seamless between a traditional polymer to this new paper system and our engineers feel we have accomplished that. This paper wad system will also be used in a wide variety of other shotshell product lines soon.”

The Top Gun with Paper Wad shotshells will be available for 12 gauge in four offerings. Two steel shot versions with 7.5 shot size and two lead offerings in 7.5 or 8 shot sizes. These loads are available with high-quality lead or steel payloads.

