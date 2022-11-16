Safariland Introduces New Limited Edition Tiger Stripe Camo Holsters

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands is continuing to listen to the market and offer specialized printed limited edition holsters. The latest release from Safariland is the extremely popular 6354RDS, and 6304RDS wrapped Tiger Stripe Cordura camo.

“We’re going old-school by bringing Safariland fans holsters specifically in Tiger Stripe camo,” said Safariland VP of Marketing & Commercial Sales Tim Drnec. “As the demand for these holsters continues to grow, we’re excited to bring these limited-edition products to market and give our customers what they’re asking for.”

Safariland’s holsters are the leading choice among tactical and everyday carry enthusiasts. The 6354RDS and 6304RDS Tiger Stripe holsters include versatility in fit, function, and compatibility with the top handguns in the game.

The Tiger Stripe camo pattern will be available in the 6354RDS holster paired with the QLS 19 Locking Fork. This holster is specifically designed to fit firearms with red dot sights. The Automatic Locking System (ALS®) is an internal locking device that retains the firearm in all directions providing an extra measure of security.

Additionally, the 6304RDS will also be available in Tiger Stripe. This holster provides an additional measure of security, protecting the firearm with both the ALS and SLS (Self-Locking System) systems—two distinct retention devices that continue to set the standard for all Duty Rated holsters.

For more information on Safariland’s Tiger Stripe camo holsters, visit safariland.com.

