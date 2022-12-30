2022 Closes with A Nation On the Precipice of Ruination

Opinion

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- As one more year draws rapidly to a close in these first three decades of the 21st Century, the United States stands precariously at the edge of an abyss.

One Branch of the Federal Government, the U.S. Supreme Court, at least recognizes the danger and has prevented the Country from falling over the precipice.

After a century of sidestepping the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court established, in three precedential case law decisions, what had been visibly plain in the language of the Second Amendment itself all along if one would only look.

All three cases were handed down in the first three decades of the 21st Century. They include:

District of Columbia vs. Heller in 2008, McDonald vs. City of Chicago in 2010, and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen in 2022.

These three cases, together, stand for the following propositions, now black letter law:

The right of armed self-defense is an individual right unconnected with one’s service in a militia

with one’s service in a militia The right of armed self-defense is a universal right , applicable to both the States and the Federal Government.

, applicable to both the States and the Federal Government. The right of armed self-defense applies wherever a person is, inside the home or outside it.

These three legal axioms are, together, the singular Law of the Land.

But for this Law, the Republic would have fallen into ruin, this Century.

There would be nothing to rein in a rogue Congress, a rogue Biden Administration, or rogue jurisdictions like those around the Country: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, Washington State, Washington D.C., Oregon, Hawaii, and several others.

The rot from those State jurisdictions and from the Federal Government would eventually infect many other states.

Forces inside the Government and outside it, both here and abroad—wealthy and powerful, malevolent and malignant—constantly machinate to destroy the right to armed self-defense. These forces will not tolerate an armed citizenry. The existence of an armed citizenry contradicts their end goal of a neo-feudalistic world government. The armed citizenry precept deviates from their plan of world conquest.

Their goal for the 21st Century is a return to the political, social, and economic feudalistic construct operating in the world of the 5th through 15th Centuries—the Middle Ages.

These ruthless elements have declared——

The United States can no longer continue as a free Constitutional Republic;

The American people must be subjugated; and

Any thought of an armed citizenry must be erased from the collective memory of the American people.

The ashes of a once powerful, respected, sovereign, independent United States are to be commingled with the ashes of other western nations.

The EU and the British Commonwealth Nations are a step in the direction of that world empire.

The neoliberal democratic world order is conceived as——

One devoid of defined geographical borders,

One absent national government; and

One bereft of any defining history, heritage, culture, ethos, or Judeo-Christian ethic by which the people of one nation may easily distinguish themselves from any other.

Will the U.S. fall victim to totalitarianism as have the nations of the EU and British Commonwealth, as have India and China, and as have most all countries in the Middle East? Let us hope not.

The U.S. need not fall victim.

The U.S. has something all other nations lack: a true Bill of Rights.

Our Bill of Rights consists of a set of natural laws: fundamental, unalienable, unmodifiable, immutable, illimitable, and eternal.

Within this Country’s Bill of Rights rests a Cardinal Truth. And, of this Truth——

The Founders were aware of it.

The Republic they founded is grounded on it.

The strength and power of our Country and the staying power of our Constitution is a testament to it.

All Americans should imprint this Truth on their collective memory:

“What isn’t created by man cannot lawfully be taken from man by other men, nor by any temporal artifice of man: Government, for the sanctity, inviolability of man’s Selfhood, his Soul, and his Spirit do not belong to the Government; they cannot be bestowed on man by Government; and they cannot be severed from man by Government.”

Government is a dangerous enterprise.

Our Federal Government is no longer reliable. It is entirely rogue. It has forgotten the people whose interests it was created to serve. It serves only its own interests, those special interests that fund the campaign coffers, and foreign, secretive agencies of whom the public has no inkling.

With this Federal Government, the American people have got “a tiger by the tail.” It is difficult to hold onto, but one daren’t let it go lest it bite the people. Best to destroy it if we can no longer hold onto it.

That “Tiger,” our Federal Government, is a creation of the American people and exists only to serve the people—the true and sole sovereign over the Federal Government.

The presence of an armed citizenry serves as both evidence of its sovereignty over the Government and the mechanism by which it may lawfully constrain it, contain it, or curtail it if the Government loses its way and turns against the people.

The Right to Armed Self-Defense is Natural Law, a God-given right bestowed on man by the Divine Creator.

Government cannot lawfully modify Natural Law, Ignore it, Rescind it, or formally Repeal it.

Since armed self-defense is a Natural Law Right, the U.S. Supreme Court—in Heller, McDonald, and Bruen—didn’t make new law. The rulings of the three seminal High Court cases simply make explicit what is tacit in the language of the Second Amendment.

Unfortunately, many jurisdictions have failed to recognize, or otherwise have failed to acknowledge and accept, the strictures of the Second Amendment.

That necessitated the intervention of the High Court. In one Second Amendment case after another—from Heller to McDonald and then to Bruen—the Court has ordered States to uphold the strictures of the Second Amendment. Yet, many refuse to do so.

Indeed, many jurisdictions reject Heller, McDonald, and Bruen outright. But no jurisdiction does so more emphatically, contemptuously, and openly than New York. And a recent ruling of the Second Circuit is disheartening and unnerving.

About The Arbalest Quarrel:

Arbalest Group created `The Arbalest Quarrel’ website for a special purpose. That purpose is to educate the American public about recent Federal and State firearms control legislation. No other website, to our knowledge, provides as deep an analysis or as thorough an analysis. Arbalest Group offers this information free.

For more information, visit: www.arbalestquarrel.com.