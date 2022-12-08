Armed Defender Stops Four Robbers in Chicago

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Crime happens everywhere. It was an hour before dawn on a Monday morning when a driver was attacked in his parked car on Chicago’s West Side. A car pulled up next to him. There were several teenagers inside, with some reports saying there were three and some reports saying four teenagers inside. One of the teenagers got out and pointed a firearm at the intended victim. The robbers told the victim to hand over his belongings.

The victim got out of his car. News reports say there was a struggle, but we don’t know who grabbed who. We know that the attacker outside of the car had a gun, but we don’t know how the other attackers were armed. We know that the defender had his Illinois Firearms Owners Identification card in his wallet. We know he legally owned a handgun. The defender had a concealed carry permit and was carrying concealed this December morning.

The defender shot one of his attackers in the shoulder. We don’t know if the wounded attacker dove into the car or if he stayed at the scene of the attack. The defender also shot the getaway driver in the temple. The getaway car crashed nearby and one of the robbers in the back seat broke his leg. Police later report that four suspects were arrested.

The defender was a 56-year-old man. He called 911 for help and remained near the scene. He gave a brief statement to the police. He was neither arrested nor charged with a crime.

Several gangs of young, armed men had been working the area and robbing people on the street. Another robber was shot in the head a few hours earlier when a 23-year-old woman defended herself. In total, there were over 40 victims of armed robbery and carjacking since Friday. News reports did not mention recovering the attacker’s firearm.

The teen who was shot in the head was in critical condition at Mt. Sinai hospital. The teen who was shot in the shoulder was listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The third injured robber with a broken leg was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was listed in fair condition. The attackers in custody are believed to be 15 to 18 years old. The getaway car was reported as stolen

