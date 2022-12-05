Domestic Dispute Ends with Estranged Husband Shot in Self-Defense

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, an enraged, estranged husband (38-year-old Kenneth Krainski) attacked a man who was romantically involved with his estranged wife. According to the police, the situation was a domestic dispute, where the estranged husband went to the defender’s apartment, in Dublin, California, in the 7100 block of San Ramon Road. From SFChronicle.com:

Krainski — described by police as an “estranged husband” — got into an altercation with his wife at the apartment complex and was shot by a second man, according to the initial release. The woman and the second man were involved in a romantic relationship and inside the apartment when Krainski went to the residence unannounced, Dublin police told KRON TV. The second man — who legally owned a gun — reportedly had not met Krainski before the incident.

None of the reporting on the incident indicates Krainski broke into the apartment. It is inferred one of the couple at the apartment answered the door and let Krainski inside, although that is not mentioned. The man who shot Krainski says he was being hit with a baseball bat when he was able to access his shotgun and shoot the enraged, estranged, husband. From mercurynews.com:

The man was in a relationship with a woman who was also at the apartment, when Krainski, the woman’s estranged husband, showed up unannounced, police said. The two men did not know each other, police said.

Police still have not said how Krainski knew the woman was at the apartment. Krainski had a baseball bat with him and began hitting the man who lives at the apartment, police said. The man, fearing for his life, was able to get a shotgun and shoot Krainski, police said. Krainski died at the apartment.

Kron4.com reports the shotgun was legally owned. Most guns in the United States are legally owned. The default assumption should be guns are legally owned.

The resident was treated at the scene for his injuries sustained during the altercation.

This story is one of many that goes underreported by the mainstream media because it shows a positive image of a law-abiding gun owner using that tool to defend their life and family. It is our responsibility at AmmoLand to report these stories to you the reader. While we will continue to report these stories, groups like the Crime Prevention Research Center, led by Dr. John Lott, are fastidious in studying the use of firearms for self-defense. Stay up to date with all news on self-defense by following CPRC and Ammoland.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.