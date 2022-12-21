Savage Arms Introduces Iconic 1911 Government Model Pistols

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Savage Arms is proud to announce the latest addition to its handgun line-up, the Savage 1911 Government Style Models. Built for tough use and unmatched accuracy, Savage’s 1911s bring modern technology to a time-tested platform and deliver reliability, accuracy and performance that will stand out amongst competitive offerings.

“Savage ended 2021 with the introduction of Stance, a micro-compact 9mm handgun,” said Beth Shimanski, Director of Marketing at Savage Arms. “A year later in 2022, we’re ending strong yet again in the handgun arena with the launch of the Savage 1911 Government Style Models. We’re extremely excited to introduce this iconic firearm bearing the Savage name.”

This revolutionary firearm is built to the demanding standards of accuracy and reliability that have come to define Savage Arms across platforms and categories. With features offering optimal performance for all shooting enthusiasts, this classic gun gets the ultimate Savage treatment.

“I’ve worked in the firearms Industry for over 30 years and started my career as a professional shooter,” said Rob Gates, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Savage Arms. “This Savage 1911 is as real as they come and shoots better than any production 1911 I’ve handled during my 30 plus years in this industry.”

With a look that pays homage to the classic design, the Savage 1911 has a dual recoil spring and machined sear and disconnector, a nitride coated titanium firing pin and weighs in at just over 2 LBS with a 5” barrel length. Finishes range from black melonite to stainless steel and the Savage 1911 is sure to be 2023’s leading single-action pistol.

New Model features include:

5” Stainless Steel Barrel Machined from Billet with 11º Target Crown

Ambidextrous Slide lock Safety

Dual Recoil Spring with Fully Machined Sear and Hammer

Ejection Port Lowered, Flared and Cut for Live Round Ejection

Forged Stainless Steel Frame and Slide

Nirtide Coated Titanium Firing Pin

Novak® Lo-Mount Adjustable Tritium Bar Rear Sight and Tritium Mega Dot Glow Dome™ Yellow Front Sight (Rail & Two-Tone Versions)

VZ G10 Grips

Part No. / Description / MSRP

67200 / Gov’t Style, Black Melonite 45 AUTO / $1,350

67204 / Gov’t Style, Black Melonite 9MM / $1,350

67202 / Gov’t Style, Stainless 45 AUTO / $1,350

67205 / Gov’t Style, Stainless 9MM / $1,350

67201 / Gov’t Style 2-Tone 45 AUTO / $1,425

67206 / Gov’t Style 2-Tone 9MM / $1,425

67207 / Gov’t Style Rail Gun, 2-Tone 45 AUTO / $1,500

67208 / Gov’t Style Rail Gun, 2-Tone 9MM / $1,500

67203 / Gov’t Style Rail Gun, Stainless 45 AUTO / $1,500

67209 / Gov’t Style Rail Gun, Stainless 9MM / $1,500

67210 / Gov’t Style Rail Gun, Black Melonite 45 AUTO / $1,500

67211 / Gov’t Style Rail Gun, Black Melonite 9MM / $1,500

To learn more about the Savage 1911 Government Model, visit savagearms.com and visit your local Savage retailer or dealer.

About Savage

Headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, Savage has been producing firearms for more than 125 years. Savage is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hunting, competition and targeting shooting centerfire and rimfire rifles, and shotguns. Their firearms are best known for accuracy, performance and innovation. The entrepreneurial spirit that originally defined the company is still evident in its ongoing focus on continuous innovation, craftsmanship, quality and service. Learn more at www.savagearms.com.