ATF Plans to Finalize Pistol Brace Rule in January

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In a recent court filing, the Department of Justice claimed that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) “expects to publish a final rule in January 2023.” That rule is the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached “Stabilizing Braces” which was first proposed by the agency in June 2021. And, is the most recent in a long line of ATF guidance, rulings, and rules regarding firearms with attached stabilizing braces.
If finalized, the rule would likely subject most firearms with attached braces to the National Firearms Act (NFA) provisions, which include additional taxation, long wait times, and registration.
Since 2012, when Biden was serving as then-President Barack Obama’s vice president, ATF has recognized that stabilizing braces serve a legitimate function, and the inclusion of a stabilizing brace on a pistol or other firearm does not automatically subject that firearm to the provisions of the NFA. That’s because stabilizing braces were first designed and intended to help disabled veterans fire large format pistols.
NRA has repeatedly pushed back on administration attempts to classify firearms with attached braces under the NFA. When the most recent rule was proposed NRA submitted comments, which you can find here.
More recently, on December 20, 2022, NRA-ILA staff met with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), which was conducting its review of ATF’s final rule. OIRA review is generally the last step that an agency must cross in order to publish a final rule. At the meeting with OIRA, NRA staff voiced the many concerns that gun owners had with the proposed rule.
Now, it looks like ATF intends to move forward with the final rule despite the numerous problems that have been identified with the rule. While no definitive date has been set for the release in January, ATF has in the past released various rulings immediately before the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT). SHOT Show 2023 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday January 17th.
Please check nraila.org regularly for updates on this terrible rule and other regulations, legislation, and litigation that impact your Second Amendment rights.
The BATFKGB will never be reigned in. It will forever remain as a Deep State antagonist to the 2nd Amendmend that exists to enslave all but the most wealthy who can pay their legal teams as their cases wind thru unfriendly courts, appeals, and ultimately to be heard by the Supreme Court.
Its called Lawfare against the Constitution. And I dont see an end to the Communist weaponization of Americas Justice System as long as the American People remain dumb and weak.
I sure wish I could disagree with your comment. I can’t.
This whole thing is bat crazy. We need to rein in the ATF and make it clear to them that they cannot write new rules to change laws and enforce it. We have a run away government. We need to change things where the president cannot coerce agencies into doing his will rather than the peoples will. We need to stop having a run away president like we do now and with obummer. Maybe it is time to take away executive order too or at least limiting the use of it more becuase it seems to have created more problems… Read more »
I’m still trying to figure out exactly when the scumbags at the ATF became a legislative policy making agency. Somehow that just got past me.