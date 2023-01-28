Beretta’s New Old Cheetah 80x – The Full-Featured Carry 380 ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- I have to admit, I haven’t carried a .380 in a very long time – but that might change with the release of the new Beretta 80x. Well, that and the advancements in ammunition technology in the past 20 years. After all, .380 ACP was considered on the cusp of being too anemic for carry until very recently, when the evolution of defensive projectiles helped elevate it to a solid carry option.

Beretta 80x .380 ACP

The original version of the Beretta 80x was known as the Cheetah and was a staple of concealed carry options for thousands of armed professionals and concerned citizens looking for a discreet option with better capacity than your standard fare of pocket pistols. But with the bevy of ultra-compact, super lightweight full-powered handguns like SIG’s P365, is there still a place for an older design – even if it’s a modernized take?

The answer isn’t clear at this point, as only time will tell. But I will say that for shooters either enamored with the original Cheetah or those with extensive trigger time behind the gun’s big brother, the Beretta Model 92FS, the 80x is definitely attractive. Especially since it now featured an accessory rail on the dust cover for mounting lights/lasers and an optic cut on the slide.

Like the Cheetah the 80x is based on, the new compact Beretta features a thumb safety and its magazines hold 13+1 rounds of .380 ACP. The black model retails for $799, while the bronze will cost an extra $200 at $999.

Visit Beretta.com for more info.

About Jim Grant

Jim is one of the elite editors for AmmoLand.com, who in addition to his mastery of prose, can wield a camera with expert finesse. He loves anything and everything guns but holds firearms from the Cold War in a special place in his heart.

When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, their son, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.