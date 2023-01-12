Black Collar Arms Black Box AICS Magazines

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Designed for any rifle that accepts short action AICS footprint magazines, the new Black Box magazine from Black Collar Arms delivers 15 rounds of 223/5.56 or 300 Blackout from a smaller external footprint than our competitors’ 10-round mags.

“Our lead engineer, Tom, really knocked this one out of the park and created a double-stack to single-feed internal geometry that has proven completely reliable since literally our first prototype,” said none of us in real life, but it’s true.

When hunting feral hogs, having fun stretching out the limits of subsonic 300 BLK on steel targets, or putting in practice time on a 223 trainer rifle, that 50 percent bump in capacity means more shooting between reloads.

For added purchase in the field, the Black Box’s flat panels are ready for skateboard-style grip tape. Laser-cut grip tape inserts are available for the Black Box in two textures, sand and rubber pebble, and in a few different colors and patterns.

Spring geometry and manufacturing is currently being finalized with one of the top firearm magazine spring companies in the U.S., and Black Box shipping should be well underway by mid-April 2023.

MSRP is $49.95. Pre-orders are currently being accepted, and pre-order customers will receive a 10 percent discount plus, of course, the first Black Boxes out the door.

Black Box Features and Specs:

AICS short action footprint compatible

15-round capacity of… 223 Remington 5.56 NATO 300 Blackout 350 Legend Other 223/5.56 parent case cartridges

Recessed fields for optional grip tape available in multiple textures and colors/patterns

MSRP: $49.95

About Black Collar Arms

Based in Leander, TX, Black Collar is dedicated to creating innovative and functional firearms and components. The Pork Sword Chassis forged the market for minimalist, modular firearm chassis and Black Collar’s first ground-up firearm design, the straight-pull MBA rifle and pistol line, is coming this spring.

Questions, feedback, concerns, or naughty pics to share? Email our boy Jeeves at [email protected] or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and www.BlackCollarArms.com