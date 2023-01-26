Bushnell Releases New Match Pro ED 15x56mm Binocular

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, announces the new Match Pro ED 15x56mm Binocular , a high-quality optic designed for long-range precision shooters looking to combine features of a high magnification binocular and an MRAD based reticle. Designed with a proprietary, rotating SHOT-CALL reticle, the new binocular is perfect for helping shooters with spotting, ranging, target sizing, and shot correction.

Designed for premium optical performance, the Match Pro ED boasts fully multi-coated ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) Prime objective lenses and BAK-4 Abbe-Koenig roof prisms with PC3 dielectric phase coatings to ensure 92% light transmission. The Match Pro ED binocular also features Bushnell’s EXO-Barrier for high resolution regardless of weather conditions.

The Match Pro ED’s offset SHOT-CALL reticle has a dedicated focus adjustment and can be rotated for leveling after IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment. Users can secure their preferred IPD with the included BRIDGESET stabilizer, which ensures the binocular is set for quick use and provides IPD position stability while putting pressure on the binocular when mounted on a tripod in high wind.

With a medium-high magnification range, the Match Pro ED 15x56mm Binocular balances enough power to effectively replace your spotting scope and affords both eyes open spotting to minimize eyestrain.

Rugged magnesium housing protects the binocular’s internal mechanisms, while IPX5 waterproof sealing shields the optic from serious storms. The Match Pro ED 15x56mm Binocular (MSRP $699.99) is backed by Bushnell’s 20-year Lifetime Ironclad Warranty.

To learn more, visit Bushnell.com .

