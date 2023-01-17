GLOCK G47s Handgun & More as a New Year Brings New GLOCK Products

SMYRNA, GA. – -(AmmoLand.com)- The New Year brings new products to the table from GLOCK, including the first GLOCK Performance Trigger, the expansion of the Gen5 lineup to new calibers, and the introduction of the GLOCK 47 MOS to the commercial market. GLOCK remains the center of trusted versatility and enhanced performance.

GLOCK G47s Handgun 9mm

“The GLOCK G47 MOS delivers versatility and dependability for the evolving needs of our customers and has withstood the rigorous testing of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)“, says Josh Dorsey, Vice President of GLOCK, Inc. „We are excited to make this model available on the commercial market along with the expansion of the Gen5 product line and the GLOCK Performance Trigger.“

The GLOCK G47 MOS was developed for the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2019. The G47 MOS offers the same reliability and performance as the G17 Gen5 MOS, with a shortened dust cover and maintains parts compatibility with the G17 Gen5 MOS, G19 Gen5 MOS, and G45 MOS. This pistol has the same sight radius as the G17 and is able to showcase exceptional accuracy.

BJ Norris, a 3-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol and member of the CBP National Marksmanship Unit says, “For the agents seeing the shooting team out winning competitions with their duty gun takes away any doubts about performance capabilities.”

Due to the highly precise GLOCK manufacturing process, the versatility and interchangeability are what make this pistol unique. The G47 MOS has compatibility with the G19 Gen5 and G45; allowing customers to configure it to best suit their needs. The G47 MOS will replace the G17 Gen5 MOS, while the G17 Gen5 (non-MOS) will still remain in the Gen5 lineup.

Expanding the Gen5 lineup, the GLOCK G20 Gen5 MOS (10mm AUTO) and GLOCK G21 Gen5 MOS (.45 AUTO) feature over twenty design changes which distinguish them from their Gen4 predecessors by combining the standards of performance and reliability. The Gen5 enhancements include the GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) utilizing new barrel rifling to deliver improved accuracy, the removal of finger grooves to be more adaptable to a wider variety of hand sizes, an ambidextrous slide-stop lever to provide improved control and flexibility, an nDLC finish making it a tougher and more durable finish that is exclusive to the GLOCK manufacturing process, and a flared magwell to increase performance by making it easier to funnel the magazine into the magwell.

GLOCK Performance Trigger

In addition to the new pistol introductions, we are happy to announce the release of the first GLOCK pistol accessory, the GLOCK Performance Trigger. The GLOCK Performance Trigger was designed to meet a different set of criteria and offers a refined trigger pull. The Performance Trigger utilizes a newly designed, flat-faced trigger and maintains the same safety features of the trusted and proven GLOCK Safe Action System. The GLOCK Performance Trigger must be installed by a certified GLOCK Armorer and is compatible with the following pistol models: G17 Gen5, G19 Gen5, G19X, G26 Gen5, G34 Gen5, G45, and G47 MOS.

To purchase the GLOCK Performance Trigger, check with your local dealer for availability.