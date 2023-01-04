U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “JP Morgan ‘pulled the levers’ of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, US Virgin Islands says in new lawsuit,” Business Insider reports. “‘JP Morgan knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise,’ the lawsuit says.”

If proven, it seems a curious relationship for a bank that presumes to be the “woke” moral arbiter for its customers’ right to keep and bear arms.

“Thanks” to CEO Jamie Dimon’s discriminatory practices against the firearms industry, some states are removing it and similar banks from consideration for state business. No worries though—with a reported net worth of $2B, Dimon can afford it, and his bank-provided law enforcement retiree bodyguard ensures he doesn’t need to worry about the types of self-defense considerations he makes more difficult for his less-connected customers.

Still, an affinity for elitist citizen disarmament is understandable when you consider that JP Morgan was the company that handled ATF’s credit cards during its “adventures” in Operation Fast and Furious “gunwalking.” While no longer its provider (a 2017 GSA contract award makes Citibank and U.S. Bank the beneficiaries of the federal government’s $700B charge card system, presumably until 2031), JP Morgan handled ATF accounts back when the Bureau was letting guns be found next to bodies in Mexico, and even reportedly offered a “sweetheart deal” to allow one of the Fast and Furious managers to leave the country during the Congressional investigations, and double-dip on his retirement to boot.

It’s confusing, though, if JP Morgan really did profit from Epstein’s escapades, why did it reportedly take such a blue-nosed approach during Operation Chokepoint and try to … uh … stiff porn stars? And it makes it fair to wonder what credit card that ATF inspector in Louisiana used when he … uh … sorry, you’re just going to have to read this one at the source.

Maybe it’s safest to get back on track and recall how JP Morgan reportedly unilaterally and without warning (or explanation) terminated the account for Defense Distributed.

With so many “rope-selling capitalists” banking on disarmament and jumping on the Department of Precrime bandwagon to snitch on naively trusting customers to the feds, it’s fair to ask why it’s in the interests of gun-owning taxpayers to support government bailouts after fat cats undermining their rights have mismanaged themselves into a corner.

It’s also fair to ask, noting the story this article began with when authorities are finally going to subject the privileged participants in Epstein sex trafficking that JP Morgan is accused of profiting off of to the same treatment. Or did his “suicide” convince co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell that those aspiring to a monopoly of violence do so for a reason?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.