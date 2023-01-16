Robert Eltinge “Bob” Hodgdon Passes Age: 84

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Robert Eltinge “Bob” Hodgdon went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Bob was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on August 19, 1938, to Bruce and Amy Hodgdon. Bob grew up in suburban Kansas City and was extremely active in his hometown community. He attended Baker University in Baldwin City, KS, before graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Kansas in 1961. Bob also served in the United States Air Force and the Air Force Reserves from 1957 to 1961.

Bob was a loving father to four – Chris (Adele) Hodgdon, Heidi (Erwin) Rodriguez, Stacie Larimore (Bryant), and Alisa Hodgdon – and he was the grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather to 8.

Bob’s personal and professional life was intertwined with the Hodgdon Powder Company his parents founded in 1947. From his earliest age, Bob and his brother J.B. were instrumental to company operations – Bob often told the story of weighing and loading gunpowder into retail bags in the family basement. Throughout his 70+ year career, Bob served in multiple positions at the company but notably served as President from 1976-1997 and Board Chairman from 2014-2017. He was voted as Board Chairman Emeritus in 2017.

He also assisted with the design and led the team constructing the Pyrodex Plant in Herington, Kansas, in 1979 and helped to design and build The Bullet Hole, a 44-station indoor shooting range in 1967.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Bob consistently invested his time and finances into his community. He served as a volunteer to many civic organizations, such as Volunteers in Prison, Christian Sportsmen’s Fellowship, Cross International, Pastor Serve and the National Christian Foundation. Bob was also a member of the Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas, where he served on the Pastor Advisory Team and was the leader of Divorce Care and Crown classes. An important note, over his lifetime, he supported nearly 450 ministries and community organizations with his time, talents, and most definitely his treasures.

Along with his work at the Hodgdon Powder Company, Bob was very active in the Hunting and Shooting industry. He served as a board member of the National Rifle Association, a board member and trustee of the NRA Foundation, a founding member of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a member of the Kansas State Rifle Association, and a founding member of the Kansas Sportsmen’s Alliance.

Bob was kind, generous, and passionate about the causes he believed in and was devoted to. His leadership of the Hodgdon Powder Company, through some very difficult transitions, resulted in the company achieving a level of success that could not have been imagined by the previous generation. Many people benefited from Bob’s good work over the course of his lifetime, and he will be missed.

Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM Friday, January 20, 2023, at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Drive, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Westside Family Church, with burial following at Old Monticello Cemetery in Shawnee, KS.