Ruger Wins Two Big Rock Sports Outdoor Expo Awards

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that it has earned two awards from Big Rock Sports at the 2023 Big Rock Sports Outdoor Expo in Nashville, TN. The SFAR, or Small-Frame Autoloading Rifle, was awarded the best product in both the Rifle / Shotgun category and the Overall Best New Shooting Sports Product category.

The Big Rock Sports New Product Showcase winners are selected based on votes from participating retailers from around the United States. Unlike other industry trade show awards, outdoor retailers at the Big Rock Sports Outdoor Expo were given sole power for voting after reviewing each product in person at the show.

“This event is differentiated from other new product showcases at industry trade shows where media organizations have a strong influence over the outcome,” explained Big Rock Sports Senior Vice President Brian Phillips. “Since our outdoor retailers know the products and how they’ll perform better than anyone else, it only makes sense to give them exclusive power to vote for the winners.”

The Ruger SFAR combines the ballistic advantages of .308 Winchester with the size of a traditional MSR. The smaller of the two initial configurations of this rifle features a 16″ barrel model and weighs in at just 6.8 pounds unloaded. By utilizing superior materials and engineering, the SFAR is bigger and stronger where it needs to be and remains smaller and lighter than comparable .308-sized rifles.

ABOUT RUGER FIREARMS

