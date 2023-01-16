Oh Snap: SilencerCo Velos LBP …New Low Back-Pressure Suppressor ~ VIDEO

West Valley City, UT –-(AmmoLand.com)- SilencerCo is excited to announce the release of its new low back-pressure suppressor, the Velos LBP. It offers exceptional sound performance for the 5.56 caliber with minimized back pressure to host firearms. As a result, shooters will experience less gas blowback. The Velos LBP will be available soon through SilencerCo dealers.

SilencerCo Velos LBP Suppressor

This hard-use suppressor was constructed through a unique manufacturing process utilizing a 3D-printed Inconel 625 core that is fully welded to 17-4 Stainless Steel front and rear modules. This makes the Velos LBP, unlike any other low-blow-back suppressor on the market. It’s also SilencerCo’s most durable suppressor yet, partially due to the inclusion of their patented Hoplon Blast Baffle. The Hoplon Baffle deflects debris, increasing the lifespan of the suppressor on short-barreled and full-auto firearms.

“Our goal was to bring the best balance of sound performance, strength, and reduced impact to the host firearm’s operating system. We’ve created a product that does just that. There is no compromising sound or flash performance with the Velos LBP. The inclusion of our Hoplon blast baffle design and no barrel restrictions confirms the Velos LBP will handle whatever you choose to throw at it. It’s the low back-pressure silencer your semi and fully-automatic firearms have been waiting for. ”

The Velos LBP is finished with a V-Series Cerakote to withstand extremely high temperatures that come with high rates of fire. It also ships with SilencerCo’s new Internal Charlie Flash Hider Front Cap to minimize flash while maintaining a flat front-cap look. To top it off, the Velos LBP is covered by SilencerCo’s lifetime warranty.

SilencerCo Velos LBP Suppressor Product Specifications:

SKU: SU5059

Measures 5.98” in length

Weighs 15.2 oz.

Rated for 5.56mm calibers

Full-auto-rated with no barrel restrictions

Constructed out of 17-4 Stainless Steel and a 3D printed Inconel 625 core

Compatible with Charlie mounting accessories

Ships with an Internal Charlie Flash Hider Front Cap, a Charlie ASR mount, an ASR Flash Hider in ½ x 28, a spanner wrench, a Charlie tool, and the owner’s manual.

MSRP of $1174

For more information on the Velos LBP, visit https://silencerco.com/silencers/velos-lbp. To find the closest SilencerCo retailer.

