Will Gun Grabbers Capitalize on the Tragedy of a 6-Year-Old?

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The six-year-old from Virginia who shot his teacher may be the result of a deeper social issue.

The attack on our 2nd Amendment and firearm ownership has become so intense by the political left that we can no longer have a rational conversation about the real causes of violence in America. Rather than talk about the causes of violent behavior, mental health issues, personal responsibility and our misguided youth, Democrats use death to push for more gun control laws.

After hearing all the rants from the anti-gun crowd about how guns need to be locked up, it has become apparent that real solutions to society’s ills are no longer wanted by a very irresponsible and often delusional portion of our society. Watching people attack our 2nd Amendment and ignore the human behavioral issues that must be dealt with, makes it perfectly clear that certain people among us do not want to solve the problems.

In a case like this Virginia situation, the child should understand the real-world results of his actions. The idea that children can play deadly video games and a simple reset brings everything back to normal, is not a good way to teach young impressionable minds about the value of life. It also contributes to blurring the line between fantasy and reality, but too often we see parents using this and other types of entertainment as a digital babysitter.

Putting a six-year-old child in front of the TV so he can watch murders being committed and violence being acted out is not a good way for children to develop a healthy sense of humanity, but we see Hollywood increasing the level of violence and sexual deviance in movies that they know children will be watching. The lack of firearm education coupled with the desire to profit from guns in movies by those in Hollywood is a prime example of an ill-informed culture and became painfully apparent after the Alec Baldwin incident.

Removing firearms training from schools and demonizing parents for taking their children to the gun range for firearm education destroys the ability of those children ever being able to understand the importance of firearms and the responsibility they have when possessing one, but the political left continues to eliminate firearm education in America and shame parents for attempting to raise responsible gun owners.

The lack of respect for adults and the absence of child-discipline promoted by the new woke counterculture deteriorates the relationship between children and their elders, but the political left continues to perpetuate this behavior by encouraging defiance toward parents and the cowering of adults to children. This creates an imbalance of authority, but the “woke” left continues to perpetuate this behavior.

The idea that some in our society have decided that a six-year-old can make life changing decisions with topics as dangerous as gender alteration without helping them understand the long-term consequences is destructive to the child and society, but the political left continues to push these horrific ideas.

Previous generations knew the difference between playing Cowboys and Indians with toy guns and killing people in real life. The lack of this simple understanding and the absence of consequences are creating a society of irresponsible young people. When you take away the consequence, the child’s behavior deteriorates. When we desensitize children to violence and murder, we take away their compassion for others. The political left has done a number on the psyche of our children on many levels and unfortunately, the results are starting to become apparent.

Will the Biden Administration use this recent tragedy to push for a national “gun storage” law that may include mandatory home inspections? Only months before this incident, Joe Biden made the following statement in a video.

“I’m determined to ban these weapons again and high-capacity magazines, all 30 rounds, that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes. I’m not going to stop until we do it. There’s another thing we should do. We should have safe storage laws requiring personal liability for not locking up your gun.”

This tragedy happening at a time when “gun storage” legislation is being pushed must be purely coincidental, but the real prize of such a law at the national level would be its enforcement process.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate, Host of The Loaded Mic and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” book series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on Newsmax, the Sean Hannity Show, Real America’s Voice, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.