Cosaint Arms Introduces Cutting-Edge CP Series of Pistols

Cosaint Arms, a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, is proud to announce the release of its new CP series of pistols. This revolutionary line of firearms features a uniquely designed ported slide and barrel. This design not only reduces muzzle flip, but it also allows for a constant view of the front sight, providing shooters with greater accuracy and improved shooting performance.

The CP series includes standard features such as an optic ready design with cover plate, ambi-safety, aluminum frame, and a standard Cerakote finish. The series is available in compact size (CS), mid-size (MS), and full size (FS) options, allowing shooters to select the best fit for their needs.

“We are super excited to offer this pistol series to the industry,” says Greg Mooney, President of Cosaint Arms. “The ported slide and barrel really make a huge difference in target acquisition and keeping the handgun on target at a rate of 20-30% more effectively during firing. This equals better performance and really gives the shooter a strong advantage compared to the traditional barrel and slide design.”

The model name, COS21-CPFS, is chambered in 9mm and features a magazine capacity of 20+1. The barrel length is 5.0 inches and the overall length is 8.5 inches, making it easy to handle and maneuver. With a weight of 30.6 oz., the CP series is designed for maximum performance and control.

The MSRP for the COS21-CPFS is $2,800, making it an excellent value for premium quality and performance. Whether for personal protection or competition use, the CP series offers shooters the cutting-edge technology and innovative design they have come to expect from Cosaint Arms.

For more information on the CP series or to purchase, please visit the Cosaint Arms website or contact a dealer near you.

About Cosaint Arms:

COSAINT ARMS took the best features of the 1911 as well as this modular design and developed a carry gun that is also modular, customizable, less felt recoil, and is lighter (25.6 oz.) than any other 3.5″ 1911 on the market today. In addition, we make many of our own components. Parts engineered and produced to a specification assemble and work extremely well together. This means limited hand fitting yet results in an accurate gun that will last.