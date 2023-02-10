DURAMAG Expands Options for Marksmen

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Thanks to development for a military contract, DURAMAG now offers new options for marksmen in the form of a new 20-round aluminum 5.56x45mm AR magazine. This new magazine follows the familiar contours of a standard 30-round AR magazine, but reduces overall length for prone and bench-shooting situations, and increased comfort when carried on a belt.

The new 20rd SPEED magazine offers the following features and expands the shooter’s options with:

Easier handling into and out of rifles and pouches by providing increased surface area to grip.

Simplified reloading mechanics for shooters with the familiar curve shooters of 30-round magazines have trained with.

Enhanced round presentation angle; reducing projectile contact during feeding for increased accuracy potential.

More internal volume than polymer alternatives for superior reliability and resistance to particulate debris, including dust and sand.

Color anodizing for accelerated recognition of specialty loads, camouflage integration, or a touch of style.

The weight-saving benefits of DURAMAG’s aluminum SPEED line and full suite of DURAMAG’s trademark technologies.

DURAMAG will continue to produce and sell the signature, straight-bodied stainless-steel 20-round magazine in addition to making this aluminum curved military-contract option to the American public.

About DuraMag:

At DURAMAG we design magazines to meet the specific demands of each discipline – combat, law enforcement and sport. We develop solutions to the challenges of our customers in each and every category. To meet the needs of today’s combat conditions we’ve developed a new stainless steel magazine. It outperforms the industry-standard mil-spec aluminum magazine in every test.