Edmunds, Daniel Perform Well at Jack Link’s Cup

EAST ALTON, IL (February 22, 2023) — Team Winchester made its mark with an elite showing at the recent Jack Link’s Cup held at Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee, Florida, with strong performances from Desi Edmunds and Connor Daniel.

The event hosted more than 950 top sporting clays shooters from 10 different countries.

Edmunds showed why she remains one of the top female competitors in the country, racking up an amazing four, first place finishes in the following categories: Ladies North Prelim Champion, Ladies FITASC Champion, Red Prelim Lady Champion, and Blue Prelim Lady Champion.

Connor Daniel took home top honors in the Junior FITASC class, and the Open FITASC event, an amazing accomplishment given Daniel is only 15 years old. Daniel also claimed Runner-Up in the Sub-Junior Main Event, while Kayla Wilgus claimed third.

Team Winchester Captain Zach Kienbaum claimed the 5-Stand event, as well as finishing behind Daniel to claim Runner-Up in FITASC. Eric Harvey placed third in the Main Event.

“Jack Link’s is a great brand that continues to drive excitement in the shooting sports category with this excellent event,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester. “Our Team Winchester sport shooters represent our legendary brand and best-in-class AA shotshells at the highest level. This is a solid start to the 2023 season.”

