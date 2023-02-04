Introducing the Walther P99 as Final Edition

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- First released in 1997 the DA/SA action Walther P99 AS was one of the most feature-rich handguns ever designed. The robust feature set includes a cocked striker indicator, loaded chamber indicator, four internal safeties, a revolutionary de-cocking button, elevation & windage adjustable sights, tool-less takedown, accessory rail, interchangeable grip with S/M/L backstraps to accommodate users different hand sizes and an ambidextrous magazine release incorporated into the trigger guard.

Designed specifically for German police, the P99 quickly found it’s place globally with various law enforcement agencies and military groups, not to mention rising to “legend” status when it found its way into the hands of the most notable international spy on the planet. To this day, you can spot the Walther P99 making appearances on the Big Screen.

Walther felt it only fitting to give this 26-year-old iconic handgun one final run before sunsetting it for good.

After a quarter of a century of continuous production, the time has come to say our final farewell. This Final edition P99 AS is chambered in 9mm and features the desirable OD Green frame with special “Final Edition” engraving on the slide. This pistol will come in a durable and equally as limited special edition custom fit weather-proof case and will include a challenge coin to commemorate the final edition.

This is a must-have for Walther fanatics, spy movie/novel addicts and classic firearms collectors.

MSRP: $849

About Walther

“It’s your DUTY to be READY” is a message to clearly and concisely show that Walther is doing everything in its power to support shooters everywhere with not just the absolute best in firearm innovation and performance but also access to the best training and informative firearms community as well. History has shown Walther’s dedication to this message, beginning in 1886 and continuing today with the innovative spirit that builds off the invention of the concealed carry pistol by creating duty grade weapons such as the PDP and world-class rimfire products such as the P22. Walther will continue its long tradition of technical expertise and innovation in the design and production of firearms to meet the demands of any customer. Excellent service and superior quality will continue to be benchmarks of Walther’s success. www.waltherarms.com