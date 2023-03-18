NSSF Welcomes U.S. House Range Access Act Introduction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, welcomed the introduction of H.R. 1614, the Range Access Act, in the U.S. House of Representatives. This legislation, re-introduced by U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah), would increase and improve outdoor recreation opportunities across the nation while improving infrastructure and driving economic growth in rural communities.
“NSSF commends Congressman Moore for introducing this vitally important legislation to increase access for the public to practice marksmanship at safe recreational shooting ranges,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “This legislation, that would require the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to have at least one qualifying recreational shooting range in each National Forest and BLM district, is crucial to ensuring safe public recreational shooting. Congressman Moore’s bill would also benefit conservation by reducing litter at non-dedicated ranges on federal public lands while also generating additional Pittman-Robertson revenue.”
The immediate benefit of this legislation is providing public access to safe recreational shooting ranges, especially in rural areas. Background checks for firearm sales saw a record of 21 million in 2020 and another 18.5 million in 2021, and 16.4 million in 2022. Those gun owners, many of whom are first-timers, are in need of safe and modern ranges to practice marksmanship skills.
This legislation has the added benefit of supporting wildlife conservation and improving recreational shooting access. Recreational shooting is tied to approximately 85 percent of the Pittman-Robertson excises taxes currently being paid by firearm and ammunition manufacturers, making it a major driving contributor to wildlife conservation. Since the Pittman-Robertson excise tax was enacted in 1937, firearm and ammunition makers have paid $25.38 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars for the conservation and construction, and improvement of public recreational shooting ranges.
About The National Shooting Sports Foundation
NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org
They do not want you to be able to train on public lands. They only want you shooting from a bench under government controlled conditions on a range that they can revoke at any time. This is a really, really bad deal for the 2A. This is why i always say, the nssf is bs… They are worse fuds than the NRA. Always remember, what the government gives you, it can take away… Right now, you have the legal right to shoot on all land administered by the BLM unless it is posted by the BLM as no shooting, which… Read more »
Sounds like a backdoor way to shut down public lands even further to public shooting access. Nothing congress does, or the government at large does is good for the 2nd amendment. Nothing. Ever. Right now it is legal to shoot on any BLM administered land which includes national forests as long as the federal government has not posted it as a no shooting area with detailed signage that includes maps showing exactly where the no shooting area is. The only requirement is that you are shooting into a safe backstop, ie… a sizable hillside.