124 Grain!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great price on on 1000 rounds of Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammo $242.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND”. That is $0.242 each a round for 124 grain.
Brownells Edge Members, as always, get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Alrenatly use the FREE shipping coupon below if it saves you more $ than our example above..
Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain FMJ Ammo
Remington Range ammunition delivers consistency and reliability using the latest technology at a range-friendly price. Whether you’re shooting paper or steel, no one delivers this level of performance and accuracy more efficiently.
Brand Style: Range
Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
Bullet Weight (Grains): 124
Cartridge: 9mm Luger
Case Material: Brass
Item Weight (lbs): 29.200
Quantity: 1
Rounds: 1000
Brownells SKU 430104563
MFR # R27780 CASE
Loaded using top quality, factory fresh components, Remington Range is the ideal choice for everyday plinking.
Ammo Deals: Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain FMJ 1000rnds $242.99 FREE S&H Options
