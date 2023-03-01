Ammo Deals: Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain FMJ 1000rnds $242.99 FREE S&H Options

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

124 Grain!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great price on on 1000 rounds of Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammo $242.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND”. That is $0.242 each a round for 124 grain.

Brownells Edge Members, as always, get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Alrenatly use the FREE shipping coupon below if it saves you more $ than our example above..

Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain FMJ Ammo Remington Range ammunition delivers consistency and reliability using the latest technology at a range-friendly price. Whether you’re shooting paper or steel, no one delivers this level of performance and accuracy more efficiently. Brand Style: Range

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 124

Cartridge: 9mm Luger

Case Material: Brass

Item Weight (lbs): 29.200

Quantity: 1

Rounds: 1000

Brownells SKU 430104563

MFR # R27780 CASE Loaded using top quality, factory fresh components, Remington Range is the ideal choice for everyday plinking.

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.