Ammo Deals: Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain FMJ 1000rnds $242.99 FREE S&H Options

124 Grain!

1000 rounds of Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain ammo deal feb2023

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great price on on 1000 rounds of Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammo $242.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND”. That is $0.242 each a round for 124 grain.

Brownells Edge Members, as always, get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Alrenatly use the FREE shipping coupon below if it saves you more $ than our example above..

Remington Range 9mm 124 Grain FMJ Ammo

Remington Range ammunition delivers consistency and reliability using the latest technology at a range-friendly price. Whether you’re shooting paper or steel, no one delivers this level of performance and accuracy more efficiently.

Brand Style: Range
Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
Bullet Weight (Grains): 124
Cartridge: 9mm Luger
Case Material: Brass
Item Weight (lbs): 29.200
Quantity: 1
Rounds: 1000
Brownells SKU 430104563
MFR # R27780 CASE

Loaded using top quality, factory fresh components, Remington Range is the ideal choice for everyday plinking.

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

$20 off $150
FEB20
Expiration Date 2/28/2023

$40 off $300
FEB40
Expiration Date 2/28/2023

$65 off $500
FEB65
Expiration Date 2/28/2023

$150 off $1000
FEB150
Expiration Date 2/28/2023

FREE Standard Shipping
CARTSHIP
*Standard Shipping method only. Minimum order of $149+. Expiration Date Unknown

$20 off $200+
20OFF200
Expiration Date Unkown

$25 off $250
AMMOLAND25
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
AMMOLAND10
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
AMMOLAND15
Expiration Date Unknown

10% OFF Orders $150+
AMMOLAND
Expiration Date Unkown

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown

Brownells' Best Deals Found Here
Hot Deals
Expiration Date Unknown
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
JayWPB

It seems that once again, this is an old (future?) price. $269.99 is current.

0
F Riehl, Editor in Chief

@JayWPB …’$242.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND”.’ Reading is your friend.

0
