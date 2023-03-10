Vincent Hancock Takes Home Gold at ISSF World Championship

ANOKA, Minnesota – March 8, 2023 – Federal Ammunition congratulates sponsored shooter Vincent Hancock—a three-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Champion—for winning two medals at the 2023 International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Doha, Qatar, March 4-13. Hancock brought home a Silver medal in Men’s Individual Skeet and a Gold medal in Mixed Team Skeet with U.S. teammate Kim Rhode.

“I shot one of the best matches of my career in Doha this week,” said Hancock. “I achieved a World Record tying score of 125/125, a perfect semifinal, and then I just fell a single target short of Gold in the Men’s Individual Skeet Final. Overall, I’m very happy with how I’m shooting and really looking forward to continuing to get better going into Paris 2024!”

“We are truly proud to be Hancock’s sponsor,” said Federal Ammunition’s Shotshell Product Director Dan Compton. “His personality, performances and accomplishments reflect Federal’s dedication to its quality products and to the shooting sports.”

“This was a great event for me and for many other athletes on Team USA Shooting. My goal is to always do my best, and the Men’s Individual Skeet match was certainly a close one,” continued Hancock. “I shoot all over the world, and Federal Ammunition will always be my first choice. On the range, I know that the reliability and quality of Federal’s ammo is second to none and I can trust it in any conditions.”