BLEM PSA Freedom AR-15 Rifle Kit 5.56 16″ Nitride — $299.99

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time DealBLEM PSA Freedom AR-15 Rifle Kit 5.56 16" Nitride — $299.99

If you’ve been thinking about putting together a budget-friendly AR-15, this PSA Freedom rifle kit is worth a hard look. Palmetto State Armory is currently offering its BLEM 16-inch M4 Carbine-Length 5.56 NATO Freedom Rifle Kit for just $299.99, giving shooters a chance to grab a complete rifle kit with a bolt carrier group, charging handle, and lower build components at a very solid price.

The cosmetic blemishes are purely surface-level according to PSA, which means this deal is really about function over vanity—and for a lot of builders, that is an easy trade to make.

Top Features

  • 16″ 5.56 NATO barrel with a 1:7 twist for versatile ammo compatibility.
  • 4150 Chrome-Moly Vanadium barrel with a nitride finish for solid durability and corrosion resistance.
  • Includes bolt carrier group and charging handle, so you are not chasing extra core parts.
  • Comes with a classic lower build kit, including stock, buffer tube assembly, fire control group, and lower parts kit.
  • Cosmetic blemishes only according to PSA, with no effect on function.

Why Shooters Love It

This is the kind of deal that makes sense for builders who want a straightforward, budget-friendly AR setup without giving up the core features that matter. You are getting a forged upper, Carpenter 158 bolt, full-auto profile carrier, and a proven 16-inch carbine package at a blem price that undercuts the standard version.

It is especially appealing for shooters who do not mind a few finish imperfections if it means keeping more money free for mags, ammo, and optics. Just remember: this is a rifle kit, not a complete rifle, so you will still need a compatible stripped lower and must follow all applicable laws when building.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $349.99
  • Current Price: $299.99

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

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musicman44mag

I have bought a couple of these and the only thing I could find is that it looked lighter in color than normal. Might mean the coating isn’t as good but I don’t care so long as it shoot’s straight and that has never been a problem.

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