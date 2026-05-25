BLEM PSA Freedom AR-15 Rifle Kit 5.56 16″ Nitride — $299.99

Limited Time Deal

If you’ve been thinking about putting together a budget-friendly AR-15, this PSA Freedom rifle kit is worth a hard look. Palmetto State Armory is currently offering its BLEM 16-inch M4 Carbine-Length 5.56 NATO Freedom Rifle Kit for just $299.99, giving shooters a chance to grab a complete rifle kit with a bolt carrier group, charging handle, and lower build components at a very solid price.

The cosmetic blemishes are purely surface-level according to PSA, which means this deal is really about function over vanity—and for a lot of builders, that is an easy trade to make.

Top Features

16″ 5.56 NATO barrel with a 1:7 twist for versatile ammo compatibility.

4150 Chrome-Moly Vanadium barrel with a nitride finish for solid durability and corrosion resistance.

Includes bolt carrier group and charging handle, so you are not chasing extra core parts.

Comes with a classic lower build kit, including stock, buffer tube assembly, fire control group, and lower parts kit.

Cosmetic blemishes only according to PSA, with no effect on function.

Why Shooters Love It

This is the kind of deal that makes sense for builders who want a straightforward, budget-friendly AR setup without giving up the core features that matter. You are getting a forged upper, Carpenter 158 bolt, full-auto profile carrier, and a proven 16-inch carbine package at a blem price that undercuts the standard version.

It is especially appealing for shooters who do not mind a few finish imperfections if it means keeping more money free for mags, ammo, and optics. Just remember: this is a rifle kit, not a complete rifle, so you will still need a compatible stripped lower and must follow all applicable laws when building.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $349.99

Current Price: $299.99

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