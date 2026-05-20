Glock G19 Gen 6 Optics Ready 9mm Pistol — $620.00

Glock’s newest evolution of the compact fighting pistol is here — and right now, Palmetto State Armory has the Glock 19 Gen 6 4.02” 9mm Optic Ready pistol marked down to $620.00, a solid 17% savings off MSRP. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your EDC or duty setup, this is your window.
✅ Top Features
- Gen 6 Ergonomics – Palm swell and undercut trigger guard for a higher, more natural grip
- RTF6 Grip Texture – Enhanced traction without sacrificing comfort
- Optic Ready Slide – Built for today’s red dot carry setups
- Flat-Faced Trigger – Consistent finger placement and clean break
- Enhanced Slide Serrations – Deeper, angled cuts for confident manipulations
💥 Why Shooters Love It
The Glock 19 has long been the gold standard for a do-everything 9mm — compact enough to conceal, large enough to fight with. The Gen 6 takes that proven platform and refines it with smarter ergonomics, better recoil control, and a purpose-built optic-ready system. Whether it’s EDC, range training, or duty use, this is a pistol you can trust.
💰 Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$749.99
- Sale Price: $620.00
- You Save: $129.99 (17% Off)
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I wish they offered a slide without forward serrations and without the optics panel on top.