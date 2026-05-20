Glock G19 Gen 6 Optics Ready 9mm Pistol — $620.00

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Limited Time DealGlock G19 Gen 6 Optics Ready 9mm Pistol — $620.00

Glock’s newest evolution of the compact fighting pistol is here — and right now, Palmetto State Armory has the Glock 19 Gen 6 4.02” 9mm Optic Ready pistol marked down to $620.00, a solid 17% savings off MSRP. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your EDC or duty setup, this is your window.

✅ Top Features

  • Gen 6 Ergonomics – Palm swell and undercut trigger guard for a higher, more natural grip
  • RTF6 Grip Texture – Enhanced traction without sacrificing comfort
  • Optic Ready Slide – Built for today’s red dot carry setups
  • Flat-Faced Trigger – Consistent finger placement and clean break
  • Enhanced Slide Serrations – Deeper, angled cuts for confident manipulations

💥 Why Shooters Love It

The Glock 19 has long been the gold standard for a do-everything 9mm — compact enough to conceal, large enough to fight with. The Gen 6 takes that proven platform and refines it with smarter ergonomics, better recoil control, and a purpose-built optic-ready system. Whether it’s EDC, range training, or duty use, this is a pistol you can trust.

NEW GLOCK Gen 6 Review | The Future of Perfection

💰 Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP: $749.99
  • Sale Price: $620.00
    • You Save: $129.99 (17% Off)

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5/5 (1 Review)
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Grigori

I wish they offered a slide without forward serrations and without the optics panel on top.

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