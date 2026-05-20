Glock G19 Gen 6 Optics Ready 9mm Pistol — $620.00

Limited Time Deal

Glock’s newest evolution of the compact fighting pistol is here — and right now, Palmetto State Armory has the Glock 19 Gen 6 4.02” 9mm Optic Ready pistol marked down to $620.00, a solid 17% savings off MSRP. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your EDC or duty setup, this is your window.

✅ Top Features

Gen 6 Ergonomics – Palm swell and undercut trigger guard for a higher, more natural grip

RTF6 Grip Texture – Enhanced traction without sacrificing comfort

Optic Ready Slide – Built for today’s red dot carry setups

Flat-Faced Trigger – Consistent finger placement and clean break

Enhanced Slide Serrations – Deeper, angled cuts for confident manipulations

💥 Why Shooters Love It

The Glock 19 has long been the gold standard for a do-everything 9mm — compact enough to conceal, large enough to fight with. The Gen 6 takes that proven platform and refines it with smarter ergonomics, better recoil control, and a purpose-built optic-ready system. Whether it’s EDC, range training, or duty use, this is a pistol you can trust.

💰 Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $749.99

Sale Price: $620.00 You Save: $129.99 (17% Off)

$620.00

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

5/5 (1 Review)

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.