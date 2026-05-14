Holosun ARO Red Dot & HM3X Magnifier Combo – $249.99

Limited Time Deal
Palmetto State Armory has the Holosun ARO 2 MOA Red Dot with HM3X Magnifier Combo on sale for just $249.99, down from $399.99. That gets you a capable rifle optic setup with a crisp 2 MOA dot, 3x magnification on demand, Shake Awake technology, and long battery life, all at a price that is tough to ignore for anyone upgrading a range rifle, defensive carbine, or general-purpose AR.
Top Features
- 2 MOA red dot for fast, precise target acquisition
- Included HM3X magnifier lets you switch from 1x to 3x on demand
- Shake Awake technology helps preserve battery life and keeps the optic ready
- Up to 50,000-hour battery life on a CR2032 battery
- IP67 waterproof rating with durable aluminum housing for hard use
Why Shooters Love It
This Holosun combo gives rifle owners a lot of capability for not a lot of money. You get a solid 2 MOA red dot for close-range speed, plus a matching 3x magnifier for stretching things out, making it a practical setup for range use, defensive rifles, and general-purpose carbines. At this price, it is a strong value for shooters who want a dependable optic package without blowing their whole build budget.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$399.99
- Sale Price: $249.99
- You Save: $150.00 (38% off)
Live Inventory Price Checker
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|$ 264.99
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|Holosun ARO 2 MOA Red Dot w/ HM3X Magnifier Combo - ARO-CORE-RD2 & HM3X
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 399.99 $ 249.99
|
|BUNDLE DEAL: Holosun ARO-RDS Red Dot Rifle Sight and 200 Rounds of Ammo - PMC 223 55 Grain
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|Holosun ARO Red Dot Sight Red Selectable Reticle with Picatinny Mount Solar/Battery Powered Matte Black
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|$ 192.99
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