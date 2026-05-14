Holosun ARO Red Dot & HM3X Magnifier Combo – $249.99

Limited Time Deal

Palmetto State Armory has the Holosun ARO 2 MOA Red Dot with HM3X Magnifier Combo on sale for just $249.99, down from $399.99. That gets you a capable rifle optic setup with a crisp 2 MOA dot, 3x magnification on demand, Shake Awake technology, and long battery life, all at a price that is tough to ignore for anyone upgrading a range rifle, defensive carbine, or general-purpose AR.

Top Features

2 MOA red dot for fast, precise target acquisition

Included HM3X magnifier lets you switch from 1x to 3x on demand

Shake Awake technology helps preserve battery life and keeps the optic ready

Up to 50,000-hour battery life on a CR2032 battery

IP67 waterproof rating with durable aluminum housing for hard use

Why Shooters Love It

This Holosun combo gives rifle owners a lot of capability for not a lot of money. You get a solid 2 MOA red dot for close-range speed, plus a matching 3x magnifier for stretching things out, making it a practical setup for range use, defensive rifles, and general-purpose carbines. At this price, it is a strong value for shooters who want a dependable optic package without blowing their whole build budget.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $399.99

Sale Price: $249.99 You Save: $150.00 (38% off)

$249.99

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