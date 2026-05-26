Kel-Tec SUB2000 Gen 3 5.7×28 Rifle – $349.99, Save 30%

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Kel-Tec SUB2000 Gen 3 5.7x28 Rifle – $349.99, Save 30%

The KelTec Sub2000 Gen 3 in 5.7x28mm is a folding carbine loaded with features. The lightweight, flat-shooting rifle takes 20-round magazines and is optics-friendly allowing the rifle to be folded with the optic attached. At $349.99, the Sub2000 is a great deal for anyone looking for a compact truck gun, camp rifle, 5.7 range-toy, or low-recoil defensive option.

Top Features

  • 5.7x28mm chambering for flat trajectory and low recoil
  • 16.1-inch steel barrel with 1/2×28 threads
  • 20-round capacity for more rounds on tap
  • Folding design for compact storage and transport
  • M-LOK and Picatinny rails for lights, grips, optics, and accessories

Why Shooters Love It

Shooters like the SUB2000 because it does something most rifles don’t: it folds into a compact, easy-to-store package without giving up real rifle handling. The Gen 3 upgrade fixes one of the big complaints from earlier models by making the gun optics-friendly, thanks to a rotating handguard that lets the rifle fold with an optic installed.

The 5.7x28mm chambering is where this version really separates itself. Compared to the older 9mm and .40 S&W SUB2000s, the 5.7 model is lighter recoiling, easier to charge, faster to control, and better suited for stretching past typical pistol-caliber carbine distances. Travis Pike noted in his review that it was easy to keep rounds on target quickly, making it a strong option for range use, camping, truck-gun duty, or a low-recoil home-defense setup.

KelTec Sub 2000 Gen 3 in 5.7x28mm | Review

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $499.99
  • Sale Price: $349.99
    • You Save: $150.00 — about 30% off

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Live Inventory Price Checker

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KELTEC SUB2000 Gen3 16" 10MM w/ Glock 20 Grip, Tan Palmetto State Armory $ 655.99 $ 590.99

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