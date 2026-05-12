Massie NICS Reporting Bill Would Expose FBI False Gun-Buyer Denials

Rep. Thomas Massie’s H.R. 2267, the NICS Data Reporting Act, is not a repeal of the federal background check system. It is not a restoration of gun rights. It does not change who is prohibited from buying a firearm, and it does not stop the FBI from denying a purchase.

But it does force the federal government to answer a question it should have been answering for years:

Who is NICS blocking, why are they being blocked, and how many of those denials are later proven wrong?

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System is sold to the public as a necessary safeguard. Gun owners know it as something very different: a federal permission slip placed between the American citizen and a constitutional right.

Massie’s bill would require the Attorney General to submit an annual report to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees on people determined to be ineligible to buy a firearm after a NICS check. The report must break the data down by the reason for ineligibility and include demographic information when available.

The version prepared for House floor action goes further by requiring demographic data for people whose denial was overturned on appeal, if that information is available. The listed categories include race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, age, disability, average annual income, and English proficiency.

Massie posted Tuesday that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise had announced a vote on his bill and said the data gathered from the FBI will show “thousands of false denials” for gun purchases every year. He also argued that those false denials disproportionately affect racial minorities.

Majority Leader @SteveScalise announced that the House will vote on my NICS Data Reporting Act later today. The data gathered from the FBI will show there are thousands of false denials for gun purchases every year. These denials disproportionately affect racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/SrxMRcbD4P — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 12, 2026

The “thousands of false denials” claim is supported by the FBI’s own reporting. The FBI’s 2024 NICS Operational Report says the NICS Section received 19,116 NICS-related challenges in 2024. Of those, 5,463 were overturned. That means the government reversed thousands of NICS decisions after the denied person challenged the result.

That number should bother every American who still believes a constitutional right should not depend on the accuracy of a federal database.

The racial-disparity claim is harder to prove with the public data currently available. That is exactly why H.R. 2267 matters. Right now, Congress and gun owners are left with partial information, anecdotes, and broad FBI totals. Massie’s bill would force the DOJ and the FBI to provide demographic reporting tied to denials, reasons for denials, and overturned denials.

In other words, it would make the government show whether NICS is not only wrongly denying Americans, but also wrongly denying some groups of Americans at a higher rate than others.

The anti-gun lobby loves to talk about “background checks” as if those two words end the debate. They do not. A background check system that wrongly denies thousands of people every year is not harmless. It is not just paperwork. It is not merely an inconvenience at the gun counter.

NICS is the federal government blocking the exercise of a fundamental right.

H.R. 2267 is scheduled for House consideration under suspension of the rules. That means limited debate, no floor amendments, and a two-thirds vote required for passage.

Gun owners should be aware of what this bill does and does not do. H.R. 2267 does not repeal NICS. It does not end the unconstitutional premise that Americans must obtain government permission before buying a firearm from a dealer. It does not restore the rights of people who have been wrongly denied. It does not punish agencies that feed bad data into federal systems. It does not compensate a law-abiding person who loses time, money, privacy, or freedom because the government got it wrong.

But it does drag more information into the sunlight.

That is valuable because NICS is often defended in the abstract. The system is discussed as if it simply stops “bad guys” from buying guns. The FBI numbers tell a messier story. Thousands of people challenge NICS denials. Thousands win. The FBI admits overturned denials can occur when fingerprints show the denied person is not the same person tied to the prohibiting record.

That means the system can confuse one American for another, block a lawful purchase, and leave the citizen to prove the government wrong.

AmmoLand recently reported on one of those real-world cases. Florida gun owner William Michael Brewer was arrested after a failed background check was tied to an old Kentucky case that reportedly appeared in federal records as a felony, even though court records showed the charge had been reduced to a misdemeanor. Brewer spent 14 days in jail before prosecutors dropped the case after receiving certified records.

That is what bad data looks like when it leaves the spreadsheet and hits a human being.

NICS is not just a database. It is a federal gatekeeper standing in front of the Second Amendment. When that gatekeeper is wrong, the citizen pays the price first. The appeal comes later. The explanation comes later. The correction comes later. In Brewer’s case, freedom came later.

The Constitution does not say the right to keep and bear arms may be exercised only after the FBI’s database approves. It does not say a law-abiding citizen must wait while the government sorts out bad records, mistaken identities, or incomplete files. It does not say a gun buyer’s rights disappear until he proves he is not the person the system confused him with.

H.R. 2267 will not fix the deeper constitutional problem with NICS. But it may expose more of the damage that the system is doing.

Massie’s bill should pass. Then Congress should go further. False denials should not be treated as clerical errors. They are civil rights violations. Every wrongful denial is the federal government telling an American that his Second Amendment rights exist only if the database says so.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.

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