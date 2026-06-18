Burris FastFire E Green-Dot Reflex Sight – Now $169.99 (Save 58%)

Limited-Time Deal – Save $200.00 Today!

PSA has the Burris Co FastFire E Green-Dot Reflex Sight marked down to $169.99—that is 58% off the MSRP! You save $230.00+.

Top Features

Fully Enclosed Emitter: Protects against dust, water, and debris for maximum reliability.

Crystal-Clear Optic: 22×17mm aspherical lens offers a wide, distortion-free field of view.

Long Battery Life: Up to 60,000 hours on a single CR2032 battery.

Adjustable Brightness: 8 daylight and 2 night vision settings for any lighting condition.

Ultra-Durable Build: Machined aluminum housing that’s shockproof, waterproof, and fogproof.

Why Shooters Love It

The Burris FastFire E takes the legendary FastFire series to the next level with a fully enclosed, green-dot design built for real-world use. Whether you’re running it on a pistol, carbine, or shotgun, it delivers rapid target acquisition, superior visibility, and unmatched durability. Burris’ “always-on” readiness and lifetime warranty make this optic a range and carry favorite.

⭐ What Customers Say

“Great little green dot! I’m liking the enclosed reticle. Unlimited warranty is a huge plus.” — Drew.

“So far so good—it does everything I want it to. Accurate and reliable.” — Anthony M.

“Very clear glass, bright dot, holds zero after 100 rounds. Great buy overall.” — Tesean N.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP : $400.00

: Your Price : $169.99

: Savings : Save $230.00 (50% OFF!)

: Click Here to Buy Now!

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