LaPierre Appeal Fails: NRA Members Win Back Millions, But Trust Still Must Be Rebuilt

Wayne LaPierre’s attempt to undo the New York judgment against him has failed. On June 2, 2026, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department, unanimously affirmed the judgment against LaPierre.

The court upheld an order requiring him to repay more than $4.3 million plus prejudgment interest directly to the NRA. It also upheld a 10-year ban preventing LaPierre from holding any fiduciary position as an officer or director of the NRA, or any entity under the NRA’s direct control.

LaPierre appealed the December 2024 judgment after a jury found that he violated his fiduciary duties to the NRA. But according to the appellate court, he did not challenge the sufficiency or weight of the evidence, nor did he challenge the jury’s findings. Instead, he raised legal arguments over whether the statute allowed monetary damages, whether any settlement with the NRA over the amount owed needed court approval, and whether the 10-year ban was proper.

The appeals court rejected all three arguments.

On the money issue, LaPierre argued that New York’s Not-for-Profit Corporation Law did not authorize the damages imposed against him. The court disagreed, holding that forcing an officer to “account for” his conduct includes more than merely explaining what happened. It can also mean a reckoning of funds and responsibility for harm caused. On settlement, the court upheld the requirement that any agreement between LaPierre and the NRA over the amount owed must receive court approval.

On the 10-year ban, the court said LaPierre’s resignation did not make the issue moot. He resigned on the eve of trial, but the court said the jury’s findings showed he would have been removed for cause had he not left. The appellate panel also noted that while LaPierre claimed he had no plan to return, he still argued that he should be allowed to do so. That door is now shut for ten years, although further appeals are possible.

Letitia James was wrong to target the NRA for political destruction. The state of New York has a long record of hostility toward the Second Amendment, and the NRA’s separate Supreme Court win in NRA v. Vullo proved that government officials cannot use regulatory threats to choke off gun-rights groups from banks, insurers, and financial services because they dislike their political speech.

But the LaPierre case is a different lane. This was not a Second Amendment merits case. It was a nonprofit governance case about fiduciary duty, waste, and whether NRA leadership put the organization and its members first. The answer, according to the jury and now the appeals court, was no.

AmmoLand has covered this fight for years, and the consistent theme has been simple: the NRA’s members are the NRA. Not Wayne LaPierre, or the boardroom. Not the vendors, or the consultants. The members.

The people who mail in $25 because they believe in the Second Amendment deserve an organization that fights for them. They deserve leadership that treats member money like sacred trust, not personal privilege. They deserve transparency and accountability. And they deserve an NRA strong enough to fight the gun control lobby without being dragged down by the baggage of the LaPierre era.

The anti-gun left would love to use this case to smear every NRA member as corrupt. That is garbage. NRA members did not create this mess. They were the victims of it. They were the ones who kept showing up for the cause while insiders burned trust, drained resources, and handed New York a loaded political weapon.

The question now is whether NRA 2.0 is real or just a slogan.

AmmoLand contributor and current NRA Board Member, Jeff Knox, has been saying this plainly for years. NRA 2.0 cannot be a slogan slapped on top of the same culture.

It has to mean real board oversight, real financial controls, real transparency, and real accountability to members. The NRA is not a private club for executives, consultants, and old-guard board factions. It is supposed to be a member organization dedicated to defending the right to keep and bear arms.

The NRA is still needed. Anyone who says otherwise is not paying attention. GOA, SAF, FPC, CCRKBA, NAGR, state groups, local clubs, and independent gun-rights activists are all doing vital work. But the NRA remains a major institution, with history, infrastructure, training programs, political reach, and a name that still terrifies the people who want to disarm America.

That is why cleaning house matters. A weak NRA helps the gun control lobby. A corrupt NRA helps the gun control lobby. An NRA that cannot earn back the trust of its own members helps the gun control lobby. The people who want magazine bans, semi-auto bans, carry bans, waiting periods, gun-owner registries, and eventually confiscation would love nothing more than for the NRA to stay distracted by internal rot.

LaPierre’s loss at the Appellate Division should be treated as one more step in ending that chapter.

Millions are owed back to the NRA. LaPierre is barred from returning to a fiduciary role for ten years. The old excuses are dead. The members who kept the faith through scandal, lawfare, and media attacks deserve an organization worthy of their support.

The anti-gun left tried to use the LaPierre scandal to kill the NRA. They failed. Now the NRA has to prove that the reformers, whistleblowers, and rank-and-file members did not fight this battle for nothing.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.