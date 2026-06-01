Winchester Military Grade 12 Gauge 00 Buckshot 250 Rounds – $174.89 w/ Code

For shooters who want proven 12-gauge buckshot by the case, Ammunition Depot has the Winchester Military Grade 12 Ga 2.75” 9-Pellet 00 Buckshot Value Pack marked down to $184.09. When you use code ALand5 at checkout, your price drops to $174.89. That gets you 250 rounds of hard-hitting 00 Buck for just $0.70 per round.
Top Features
- 12 Gauge 2.75” 00 Buckshot
- 9 pellets per shell
- Military-grade Winchester load
- 1325 FPS muzzle velocity
- 250-round case for training or defensive stockpiling
Why Shooters Love It
Winchester 00 Buck has earned its place as a trusted shotgun load for defense, tactical use, and serious range work. This value pack gives gun owners a full 250-round case of 12-gauge buckshot at a price that makes sense for stocking up before the next ammo run.
Whether you are patterning your shotgun, building a defensive ammo reserve, or just want reliable buckshot from a known American brand, this Winchester case deal is worth grabbing while it lasts.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$224.99
- Sale Price:
$184.09
- Price w/ Code ALand5: $174.89
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Winchester 12 Gauge Ammo 2-3/4" #00 Buckshot 9 Pellets Case of 250 (10 Boxes of 25)
|MidwayUSA
|$ 229.99
|
|Win Model 12 Pre-Finished Replacement Buttstock - Fits Winchester 12, 20 Ga
|Brownells.com
|$ 91.49
|
|Winchester - 12 Gauge - #7.5 Shot - 2-3/4'' - 1-1/8 oz - 1145 FPS - 250
|True Shot Ammo
|$ 87.09
|
|Winchester 12 Gauge Super-X Turkey X12MT4 2-3/4" 1-1/2oz #4 Copper Shot 1260fps - X12MT4
|Bereli
|$ 315.00
|