Winchester Military Grade 12 Gauge 00 Buckshot 250 Rounds – $174.89 w/ Code

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Limited Time DealWinchester Military Grade 12 Gauge 00 Buckshot 250 Rounds – $174.89 w/ Code

For shooters who want proven 12-gauge buckshot by the case, Ammunition Depot has the Winchester Military Grade 12 Ga 2.75” 9-Pellet 00 Buckshot Value Pack marked down to $184.09. When you use code ALand5 at checkout, your price drops to $174.89. That gets you 250 rounds of hard-hitting 00 Buck for just $0.70 per round.

Top Features

  • 12 Gauge 2.75” 00 Buckshot
  • 9 pellets per shell
  • Military-grade Winchester load
  • 1325 FPS muzzle velocity
  • 250-round case for training or defensive stockpiling

Why Shooters Love It

Winchester 00 Buck has earned its place as a trusted shotgun load for defense, tactical use, and serious range work. This value pack gives gun owners a full 250-round case of 12-gauge buckshot at a price that makes sense for stocking up before the next ammo run.

Whether you are patterning your shotgun, building a defensive ammo reserve, or just want reliable buckshot from a known American brand, this Winchester case deal is worth grabbing while it lasts.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $224.99
  • Sale Price: $184.09
  • Price w/ Code ALand5: $174.89

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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