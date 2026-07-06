Daniel Defense Complete Lower Receiver Group – $499.99

Limited Time Deal
If you’ve been waiting for a good time to upgrade the foundation of your AR build with a proven Daniel Defense lower, this PSA Daily Deal is worth a hard look. Palmetto State Armory currently has the Daniel Defense Complete Lower Receiver Group marked down from $599.99 to $499.99, a savings of about 17%.
Top Features
- Complete Daniel Defense lower receiver group
- 7075-T6 aluminum lower with Type III hard coat anodizing
- Enhanced flared magwell for faster reloads
- Ambi safety and H buffer included
- 6-position mil-spec receiver extension
- Made in the USA
Why Shooters Love It
Daniel Defense has a strong reputation for turning out hard-use AR components, and this complete lower gives you a ready-to-go base built around mil-spec materials and practical upgrades. PSA’s listing highlights the enhanced flared magwell, rear QD swivel attachment point, ambi safety, H buffer, and Daniel Defense furniture with soft-touch overmolding, making this a strong option for shooters who want premium quality without piecing everything together separately.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP / Regular Price:
$599.99
- Deal Price: $499.99
- You Save: $100.00
Live Inventory Price Checker
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I did not have very good luck with the ‘Magpul’ brand mags for my 15 round magazines for my Shadow Systems Pistol which does accommodate Glock 19 mags for the15 rounders. However when I use P-Mags for my Daniel Defense DD5M2, they run flawlessly In fact, I just ordered 3 more today…. So grateful, I do not live in Connecticut like my son, Bill.