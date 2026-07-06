Daniel Defense Complete Lower Receiver Group – $499.99

Limited Time Deal

If you’ve been waiting for a good time to upgrade the foundation of your AR build with a proven Daniel Defense lower, this PSA Daily Deal is worth a hard look. Palmetto State Armory currently has the Daniel Defense Complete Lower Receiver Group marked down from $599.99 to $499.99, a savings of about 17%.

Top Features

Complete Daniel Defense lower receiver group

7075-T6 aluminum lower with Type III hard coat anodizing

Enhanced flared magwell for faster reloads

Ambi safety and H buffer included

6-position mil-spec receiver extension

Made in the USA

Why Shooters Love It

Daniel Defense has a strong reputation for turning out hard-use AR components, and this complete lower gives you a ready-to-go base built around mil-spec materials and practical upgrades. PSA’s listing highlights the enhanced flared magwell, rear QD swivel attachment point, ambi safety, H buffer, and Daniel Defense furniture with soft-touch overmolding, making this a strong option for shooters who want premium quality without piecing everything together separately.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP / Regular Price: $599.99

Deal Price: $499.99 You Save: $100.00

$499.99

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