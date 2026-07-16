New Jersey Escalates Lawfare Against Pennsylvania Firearms Entrepreneur Jordan Vinroe

In a stark example of anti-Second Amendment activism, the State of New Jersey has launched a personal lawsuit against Jordan Vinroe, the former owner of Pennsylvania-based gun show operator Eagle Shows and the firearms parts company JSD Supply.

This latest legal action, filed by New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, seeks to hold Vinroe personally accountable for activities that occurred through his now-defunct businesses.

Illegal ghost guns pose a serious threat to public safety—and we won’t rest until we get them off our streets. Today, we sued a key member of the ghost gun industry who has been trying to evade accountability for years. Not on our watch. https://t.co/cMx5NFGSgb pic.twitter.com/sgS7AKMsva — Attorney General Jennifer Davenport (@NewJerseyOAG) July 15, 2026

Federal “Ghost Gun” Backdrop

Vinroe previously owned and operated Eagle Shows, which hosted numerous gun shows across Pennsylvania, drawing enthusiasts from the region. He also ran JSD Supply, a business that sold parts and components for various firearms. The company gained particular attention for offering privately manufactured firearms kits, often referred to as “80% lowers” or demonized as “ghost gun” kits, prior to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) rule changes implemented during the Biden administration.

These kits allowed hobbyists and gunsmiths to complete their own firearms at home, a practice protected under longstanding federal interpretations of the Second Amendment until regulatory shifts tightened restrictions.

Both companies faced aggressive legal challenges from multiple states, with New Jersey leading the charge. The Garden State sued Vinroe’s enterprises, accusing them of operating an “iron pipeline” that funneled firearms and parts into New Jersey. Notably, no Eagle Shows events were held within New Jersey itself, and JSD Supply did not maintain operations or retail locations in the state. Despite this, New Jersey officials blamed Vinroe for contributing to the state’s crime problems, while downplaying its own well-documented struggles with prosecuting violent offenders and addressing systemic failures in the criminal justice system.

New Jersey claimed gun shows hosted by Eagle Shows were strategically located near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border, and according to the state, the businesses allegedly used advertising, including billboards along the New Jersey Turnpike, to reach potential customers.

New Jersey prosecutors claimed these efforts deliberately targeted residents seeking unserialized firearms components, which are illegal to possess in completed form under strict Garden State laws. Critics argue this narrative ignores the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens in neighboring states and the realities of interstate commerce.

New Jersey Says Closing the Businesses Was Not Enough

After years of legal battles, New Jersey achieved its initial goal. The costs of defending against these lawsuits forced both Eagle Shows and JSD Supply into bankruptcy. Many in the firearms community believed that bankrupting the companies would satisfy the state’s appetite for regulation. However, New Jersey viewed the corporate dissolution not as closure, but as an evasion of responsibility. In their eyes, Vinroe had dodged accountability for what has been characterized as nonexistent crimes—selling products that were legal at the time of sale and fully compliant with federal guidelines prior to the ATF’s expansive reinterpretations.

Undeterred, New Jersey has now pivoted to a personal lawsuit against Vinroe himself. This escalation can only be described as a vendetta, serving as a chilling warning to others in the firearms industry. By pursuing the individual after dismantling his businesses through relentless lawfare, the state signals that mere financial ruin is insufficient. They seek total personal destruction for those who facilitate lawful exercise of Second Amendment rights.

This case transcends Jordan Vinroe. It represents a broader strategy by anti-gun states to chill constitutionally protected activities. If successful, it sends a terrifying message to every gun show promoter, parts supplier, and firearms-related entrepreneur: anti-Second Amendment jurisdictions are no longer content with destroying livelihoods. They aim to ruin the lives, reputations, and futures of those who disagree with their policies. And they are more than willing to expend taxpayer dollars on these ideological crusades.

A Warning to the Firearms Industry

The implications ripple far beyond one Pennsylvania businessman. Law-abiding citizens across the country who engage in private manufacturing, attend gun shows, or support the firearms ecosystem now face heightened risks. States like New Jersey, with some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation and persistent urban crime issues, prefer scapegoating out-of-state businesses over reforming failed policies such as bail reform, soft-on-crime prosecution, and ineffective policing. This lawsuit weaponizes public nuisance laws and novel legal theories to bypass federal protections and Second Amendment precedents.

Vinroe’s story highlights the human cost of such tactics. Once a prominent figure in the Pennsylvania gun show circuit and parts market, he has seen his primary enterprises shuttered.

To support his defense against this latest suit, Mr. Vinroe has established a GiveSendGo campaign to help cover mounting legal expenses. This lawfare campaign extends far beyond one individual.

If New Jersey prevails, it could embolden similar actions against countless others in the firearms community. Any gun owner, dealer, or advocate could become the next target when exercising rights that the Constitution explicitly safeguards.

The firearms community must rally in support. This is not merely about one man’s businesses or alleged sales—it is about defending the foundational right to keep and bear arms against coordinated governmental overreach. Supporters can contribute to Vinroe’s GiveSendGo at GiveSendGo.com/jsdeagle and spread awareness of this case. Standing together against such abuses is essential to preserving liberty for future generations.

In an era where federal courts have increasingly scrutinized overreaching ATF rules and states’ attempts to regulate interstate commerce in arms, this personal lawsuit tests the boundaries of accountability and free enterprise. New Jersey’s actions risk setting a dangerous precedent that prioritizes political ideology over constitutional rights and due process. The outcome will reverberate through the Second Amendment landscape for years to come.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @right2bear, or at www.crumpy.com.