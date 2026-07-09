The Uncomfortable Truth for Antis as Semi-Auto Rifle Cases Loom at SCOTUS

Buried 18 pages into a Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) petition for certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case known as Calce v. City of New York is an uncomfortable truth the gun prohibition lobby and its congressional and legislative allies want to avoid as two cases challenging bans on modern semiautomatic rifles are on the court’s docket for the term beginning in October.

By no small coincidence, both of those cases were also brought by SAF, and the outcome will almost certainly bring its sister organization—the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA)—out of the shadows, where it has dwelt for too long, and into the spotlight. More about this in a moment.

SAF’s Calce Petition Puts the Burden Back Where It Belongs

In SAF’s petition for Supreme Court review of New York City’s “recalcitrant” behavior regarding its stubborn refusal to obey the spirit, if not the letter, of the high court’s previous ruling on stun guns in a 2016 case known as Caetano v. Massachusetts, in which the Court rejected lower court rulings that said stun guns are not protected by the Second Amendment.

Instead, the Court reminded the nation that “the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding.”

And this brings the saga around to Page 18 of the Calce petition, where it states, “The Second Amendment enshrines a right to keep and bear arms free from the interference of the government, outside of narrow, long-recognized exceptions. It makes no more sense, in this context, to permit the government to ban whatever it wants and require rights holders to come to court and prove the arm they wish to possess is worth the protection, than it would to allow the government to place a prior restraint on publishing unless a writer can affirmatively prove his content is not defamatory or obscene.”

Viramontes and Grant Put Semi-Auto Bans in the Crosshairs

Whether upcoming motions and/or amicus briefs expected in the dual gun ban cases—Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins—quote that passage, it is now part of the bedrock supporting the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, the definition of which goes beyond firearms, and by the time the high court convenes Oct. 4—the first Monday of the month—that paragraph will have been widely read.

Of particular importance to the CCRKBA is the fact that Grant v. Higgins is a case that has been fought and pursued over the past five years by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League. CCDL has been the lead organizational plaintiff in the Grant case since its inception, and is a CCRKBA state affiliate, and now SAF’s ally in this case.

Leading this legal effort is CCRKBA Director Holly Sullivan, who is also CCDL president. These facts combined literally bring the Committee into the battle.

In a recent CCRKBA statement to the media about her direct involvement in the Grant case, she said, “Gun owners in staunchly anti-second amendment states have felt forgotten for too long. SCOTUS has restored our faith in the system that the little guy can still fight back in this great country. This case isn’t just about restoring our rights in Connecticut, it’s about ensuring that no other citizens will face similar infringements regardless of which state they call home.”

As noted by CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb in a recent news release, “Because CCDL is a plaintiff in the Grant case challenging Connecticut’s rifle ban, it essentially puts the Committee on the playing field. Frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Meanwhile, joining SAF in the Viramontes case is the Firearms Policy Coalition. The significance of the Supreme Court’s decision to take both Viramontes and Grant, with the likelihood they will be consolidated, cannot be overstated.

A 2027 Ruling Could Reshape Gun Bans Nationwide

As Gottlieb mentioned in a chat with AmmoLand, Grant deals with a local government ban while Viramontes addresses a statewide ban. The ruling, which will likely arrive in June 2027, could be a blockbuster because it will literally cover the bases.

After all, some observers have hinted, the Court would not take two such cases if it intended merely to preserve the status quo.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to hear these pivotal cases will finally provide the courts the necessary guidance as it relates to the types of arms protected by the Second Amendment,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut in a SAF news release. “The modern semi-automatic rifles banned in Cook County, Connecticut and elsewhere are among the most commonly owned firearms in the country, placing them well within the scope of the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment protects arms in common use for lawful purposes, and it’s hard to argue that a type of rifle that potentially outnumbers Ford F-150 trucks in America doesn’t meet that standard.”

The outcome may not be for all the marbles, but it could easily come close to filling the legal glass jar.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.