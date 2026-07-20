Bat Fails, Gun Ends Attack: Tulsa Homeowner Stops Alleged Robber

A Tulsa County homeowner reportedly faced the nightmare gun owners prepare for: a man on his property threatening to kill him, following him into his home, fighting him at close range, and then charging him again.

The homeowner tried going inside. He fought back with a baseball bat. When neither ended the danger, he used the most effective defensive tool available to an ordinary citizen—a firearm.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Wednesday night, July 15, to a shooting in the 5900 block of South 59th West Avenue.

The homeowner told investigators that 37-year-old Joshua Arenas came onto his property, “threatened to steal his truck, and told him he would kill him if he resisted.”

This was not a homeowner shooting somebody over a pickup truck. The reported death threat, pursuit into the residence, physical struggle, and renewed charge are what turned the encounter into a fight for survival.

Going Inside Did Not End the Threat

The homeowner turned toward his residence instead of pursuing Arenas. Arenas allegedly followed him inside.

Once inside, the homeowner grabbed a baseball bat and struck Arenas. The fight continued and eventually moved back outdoors. Even after being hit with the bat, Arenas allegedly remained aggressive.

“The struggle continued outside, where the homeowner said Arenas turned and charged at him again,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The homeowner fired one shot, striking Arenas in the thigh and ending the reported attack.

Arenas was transported to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of attempted robbery by force in the first degree, first-degree burglary, and assault and battery. “This is an arrest, not a conviction,” the sheriff’s office noted.

The Firearm Was Not the First Option—It Was the One That Worked

The sequence destroys the usual anti-gun narrative about armed homeowners looking for an excuse to shoot. The homeowner did not chase a fleeing thief or go looking for a fight. He did not open fire when Arenas first entered the property and started threatening to steal his property. He went inside his own home, and then attempted to defend himself with a less-lethal (less effective) improvised weapon, and fired only after Arenas allegedly charged again.

The gun was not his first response. It was his last effective option. One shot stopped a man whom retreat and a baseball bat had failed to stop.

Oklahoma Citizens Have No Duty to Run

Oklahoma law recognizes a citizen’s “right to expect absolute safety within their own homes.” Under 21 O.S. §1289.25, a person lawfully present has no duty to retreat and may use deadly force when reasonably necessary to prevent death, great bodily harm, or a forcible felony.

Because the shot occurred outside, authorities will consider more than the Castle Doctrine. The alleged death threat, entry into the residence, physical attack, and renewed charge will all matter. No public report says the homeowner was arrested, although prosecutors have not announced a final self-defense determination.

There is no guarantee that police will arrive before an attacker crosses the threshold. The Second Amendment guarantees something more practical: the citizen’s right to possess the means to fight back.

In Tulsa County, the homeowner reportedly used that right to survive.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.