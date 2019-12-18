Britt Longoria Named Blaser USA Diplomat

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Britt Longoria has been named the first Blaser USA Diplomat; Blaser's new ambassador program, named after the first gun produced by Horst Blaser in 1957.

Storyteller, adventurer, entrepreneur, conservationist, philanthropist and hunting advocate, Britt Longoria exemplifies the passion and innovation that are among the principles of Blaser USA.

As a lifelong sportswoman, Britt has harvested 26 species of game birds and over 130 species of big game on six continents. In addition to being an SCl Record Book holder, Britt trains bird dogs, has her pilot's license, owns and operates Rock Environmental, an international nonprofit and development consulting firm, and Hawkhurst South her luxury shawl company. Britt currently serves as the Executive Director of Trinity Oaks, an outdoor nonprofit based in San Antonio, Texas

Be sure to keep an eye on Blaser USA's social media pages to follow Britt's latest adventures with her R8 Ultimate!

