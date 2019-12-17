Team Bushnell Finishes Season Strong at 2019 Australasia Championship

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas –-(Ammoland.com)- Team Bushnell shooters put an exclamation mark on the end of the 2019 season, bringing home top place finishes at the 2019 IPSC Australasia Handgun Championship. Competing overseas in the last match of the season, team members KC Eusebio and Jessie Harrison traveled to Lipa City, Batangas, where they tested their shooting skills against a field of over a thousand competitors from the around the world. In the end, Eusebio finished 1st Overall in the Production Optics Light Division while fellow teammate Harrison placed 3rd Overall in the Ladies Open Division, both using the Bushnell First Strike 2.0.

Held every three years, the 2019 Australasia Championship featured four days of competition across 24 unique stages of fire. Rated as Level 4 match due to its high degree of difficulty and number of stages, this year’s championship was considered by many to be one of the most challenging international competitions outside of the World Shooting Championship.

Eusebio, who competed in and won during his last trip to the Australasia Championship in 2013, agreed that this year’s match was one of the toughest matches he’s participated in during his 24 years of competitive shooting.

“While this was one of the best international matches that I’ve competed in, the degree of difficulty each stage presented combined with the physical exhaustion that you experience with multiple days of intercontinental travel, it certainly pushed me to the limits,” said Eusebio. “Despite those challenges, I was very pleased with how I performed as it’s always a special feeling to claim another Australasia Handgun Championship title.”

A hometown favorite, Eusbeio especially enjoyed the reception he received from the local spectators. “The Filipino culture is extremely gun friendly,” commented Eusebio. “This match certainly had a hometown feel to me and it means a lot that I was able to perform at such a high level on a world stage.”

Competing in the Production Optics Light Division with his Bushnell First Strike 2.0, Eusebio outpaced the field of competitors, utilizing the red dot to gain a competitive edge against an array of over 50 moving targets and other staged obstacles.

Meanwhile, teammate and Hoppe’s pro shooter Jessie Harrison also utilized the FS2 to bring home a bronze medal in the Ladies Open Division. Competing in the Australasia Championship for the first time, Harrison had nothing but compliments on the match.

“From the breathtaking opening ceremonies to the extremely accommodating ROs and match staff, this is certainly a match that I intend to shoot again,” said Harrison. “Enough can’t be said about all the individual efforts that went into hosting a match of this magnitude. It was in a way southern hospitality at its finest and I can’t wait to come back in 2022.”

For more information on Eusebio and Harrison, visit their fan pages at https://kceusebio.net/ and at www.facebook.com/jessielharrison/.

For more information on the Bushnell First Strike 2.0, go to https://www.bushnell.com/products/red-dots/ar-optics/ar-optics-red-dot-first-strike-2-0-reflex-sight/.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 65 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.