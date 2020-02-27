Federal, CCI To Continue As Platinum Sponsors In 2020

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Long-time Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) sponsors, Federal and CCI Ammunition have continued their support into 2020 as Platinum-Level Sponsors.

“SASP continues to grow and provide a world-class shooting experience for the next generation reaching thousands of new shooters across the country each year. Federal and CCI Ammunition are proud to again support the organization as a Platinum Sponsor. Safe and structured shooting programs like SASP not only provide a stage for the next top shooters but also an educational setting for those seeking to become proficient in the sport,” says Jon Zinnel, Manager of Youth Shooting Sports Programs for Federal and CCI Ammunition.

“We enjoy seeing teams using our products like Federal BYOB (Bring Your Own Bucket) bulk packs and CCI Mini-Mag during their practice sessions and competitions. Participants seeking to be at the top of their game always look to use the best products and Federal and CCI are proud to offer some of the best rimfire ammunition on the market.”

Rick Leach, SASP National Director, commented, “Having Platinum-Level Sponsors like Federal and CCI Ammunition continue their long-standing support into the 2020 season is a reminder of how much importance our industry places on supporting youth development through shooting sports. We look forward to having them with us this year and many more.”

Are you or your company interested in supporting the largest youth competitive shooting program in the world? Please contact Rick Leach, SASP National Director.





About Federal and CCI Ammunition

Federal, headquartered in Anoka, MN and CCI, headquartered in Lewiston, ID are brands of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. Federal and CCI Ammunition have evolved into one of the world's largest producers of sporting ammunition. We maintain our position as experts in the science of ammunition production. For more information on Federal ammunition, go to www.federalpremium.com of CCI ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com

About the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills.

For more information about SSSF, visit www.sssfonline.org