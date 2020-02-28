Rewards Offered in Two Georgia Gun-Store Burglaries

Forsyth, Ga. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms from Ventures Guns & Stuff in Forsyth, Georgia. ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.

“We take this crime very seriously,” said SAC Arthur Peralta. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense which results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible.”

This theft of firearms occurred on December 26, 2019, from Ventures Guns & Stuff at 564 N. Lee Street Forsyth, Georgia. These twelve (12) firearms pose a potential danger to citizens, communities, and quality of life. ATF is soliciting the public’s assistance with any information that leads to those responsible for this crime.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

MONROE, Ga. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms from The Trading Place Pawn in Monroe, Georgia. ATF is offering a reward up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.

This theft of firearms occurred on January 13, 2020, from The Trading Place Pawn at 1412 S Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia. These twenty-four (24) firearms pose a potential danger to citizens, communities, and quality of life. ATF is soliciting the public’s assistance with any information that leads to those responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF Gun Hotline at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867). Information can also be sent to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction in violent crimes involving firearms and regulation of the firearms industry. More information on ATF can be found at www.atf.gov.

