SIG SAUER MCX Virtus PCP Airgun – Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Sig Sauer broke into the airgun market going the CO2 route. From what I see, they did things right. They entered slowly but surely. I think their marketing strategy was ingenious. From what I see they entered where everyone else was weak. Here’s what I mean by that. In my view, CO2’s were not a real option as compared to the break barrels and PCP’s. But Sig was smart. They made their CO2’s to mimic their real counterparts. Same features and same wt. as the firearm they mimicked. They are a great training tool. Now they own the CO2 market. They were designed on a cool looking AR platform and young people love them.

So when Sig came out with their Sig Sauer MCX Virtus PCP air rifle I couldn’t wait to get my hands on one. Due to their previous history with their CO2 airguns, I figured it had to be great. I wasn’t disappointed.

The first step was to sight it in and see what kind of group I could get with it. It comes with flip-up sights. I shot it a few times but it is not fair to grade its accuracy with ME doing the shooting with open sights so I then mounted on a Riton Optics X1 Primal 4-16×44 scope. This scope will be perfect since I will be shooting small animals/birds with small kill zones and this gun will reach out there a way so the 16x will be great.

I was shooting Sig pellets and getting 5/16” groups. I then got settled in and got a ¼”, 5-shot group if you threw out the one flier. This gun is going to be a shooter. It was now time to go hunting. I was at a big feedlot of an outfit that I used to work for so they wanted me to thin out the starlings and pigeons. Of course, every time I go some of the cowboys or cowgirls jump in and go shooting with me and we have a big time. More on the hunts at a later time.

The Sig Sauer MCX Virtus PCP airgun was a blast to shoot and a cool looking gun. I guarantee you, if your kids are wanting to get into hunting, they would die to own one. Airguns are a great way to get your kids, especially little girls into hunting because they aren’t loud and they don’t kick.

The Sig Sauer MCX Virtus PCP airgun is unique because the air tank screws into the back of the rifle and a butt pad slips over it. All of my other PCP’s have stationary air tanks. It fills up just like any ordinary tank though. It has a quick disconnect hook-up at the head of the tank and a gauge. You load the tank to 3,000 psi.

It has a 30-shot clip which is nice because you’re not having to fumble around and load up a clip every two seconds. You remove the clip just like on Sig’s real AR’s and it has a rotary plastic belt inside that is easy to load. You need to keep count of your shots or you will be shooting blanks and not know it.

On this hunt, I was using a Nomad II Portable PCP Compressor to charge my gun. It is an air gunner's delight because now you no longer have to carry 2-3 $429.99 bottles. The Nomad II clips to your truck battery and operates off of that. Or, it also has a wire to the plugin so you can run it off a 120-v plug-in.

So my rating? I love the Sig Sauer MCX Virtus PCP airgun. It is a blast to shoot and accurate. It is a semi-auto so you don’t have to stop and break open a barrel and load a pellet one at a time like with a single shot or run a bolt. I believe it is going to be a popular airgun. And for sure the young crowd is going to love it.

The Sig Sauer MCX Virtus has an MSRP or $349.99 which makes it an economical PCP. And as usual, we will close with the specs:

MODEL – SIG MCX

OPERATING SYSTEM – PCP

CALIBER – .22 cal

MUZZLE VELOCITY – up to 700 fps

STOCK TYPE – Synthetic

ACCESSORY RAIL – M1913

SIGHTS – Folding

MAGS INCLUDED – (1) 30rd Pellet Mag

OVERALL LENGTH (IN) – 37.25 in

WEIGHT (OZ) – 7.5 lbs

The MCX VIRTUS PCP rifle is the latest expansion to the SIG AIR precision line of airguns, and the introduction of SIG AIR products to the pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) category of airguns. The MCX VIRTUS PCP doubles the muzzle energy of classic CO2 models and uses the SIG Rapid Pellet Magazine making it a great tool for target training and defending against unwanted varmints.





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”