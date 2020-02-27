Zero Tolerance 0308 Pocket Folder Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Zero Tolerance, a premium knife maker out of Oregon (and sister company to Kershaw Knives), has released the ZT 0308. The 0308 is designed for those who like their pocket folders to fully fill the hand. Let's take a gander at the tech specs, then break it down.

Tech Specs, as per ZT:

Blade Length: 3.75″ (9.5 cm)

Closed Length: 5.2″ (13.2 cm)

Overall Length: 8.9″ (24.1 cm)

Blade Material: CPM-20CV Stainless Steel

Blade Thickness: 0.156″ (3.96 mm)

Blade Style: Clip Point

Blade Finish: Stonewash

Handle Material: Coyote Tan G10 with Bead Blasted Titanium Lock

Locking Mechanism: Frame Lock

Pivot Assembly: KVT Ball Bearing System

Pocket Clip: Tip-Up, Right/Left Carry

Weight: 6.9 oz. (195.6 g)

Made in the USA

With an overall length of nearly 9″, the 0308 is indeed a hefty pocket folder. Call it a testament to good design, the shape of the 0308 when folded carries really well, and doesn't feel nearly as large when stowed away in my pocket.

The pocket clip gives you reversible right or left hand carry, but only in tip-up orientation. If you're into customizing your EDC blade, the 0308 is compatible with “many aftermarket pocket clips”, according to Zero Tolerance.

The G10 scales have a pretty unique grind to them, offering a comfortable gripping surface. The distinctive tan/silver slabs give a refreshing visual take in a market dominated by conformity.

The flipper and KVT ball bearing work well together, pivoting the blade out easily enough. There's a little resistance to getting the momentum going, then the blade glides effortlessly.

The blade itself is a clip point, constructed from CPM-20CV steel. This type of “super steel” rates really well against corrosion resistance and for edge retention and wear resistance. While chipping can be an issue with large blades using CPM-20CV, even a tough-use pocket-folder sized blade shouldn't be running into this. I've been putting miles on the 0308 as a bushcraft/campground knife and a general use (and abuse) shop tool. The edge retention has been excellent thus far.

If I have one complaint about the 0308, it would be the shape of the handle. There's a lot to like there, with a relatively thin profile, but the angled “hump” in the middle of the spine gets me down. It actually helps to fill the hand during light use, but when you need to bear down and grip the handle with some force, that angled hump turns into a hard pressure point that transmits force against my hand in a way I don't like. If I adjust my grip just so, then the problem is mostly ameliorated. I'd like to hear feedback from other 0308 users to see if this is a “me” problem, or if it affects a more widespread portion of the enduser market.

If you're already a fan of Zero Tolerance, there's likely nothing I can say to dissuade you from the 0308, not that I'm looking to push anyone away from this knife anyhow. ZT makes great blades, and that's what is really key here: the blade. ZT knows steel, and overbuilds their products. If this handle fit my hand better, the 0308 would be my go-to for bushcrafting and hunting use. It has held up as well as you'd expect from either a Zero Tolerance product, or any blade in the $300+ price range. Whether you're already a fan of ZT or just looking for a new EDC, field or hunting knife, check out the 0308. Price: $375 (MSRP), $300 (street). Made in the USA.

About Rex Nanorum

Rex Nanorum is an Alaskan Expatriate living in Oregon with his wife and kids. Growing up on commercial fishing vessels, he found his next adventure with the 2nd Bn, 75th Ranger Regt. After 5 tours to Afghanistan and Iraq, he adventured about the west coast becoming a commercial fisheries and salvage SCUBA diver, rated helicopter pilot instructor (CFII) and personal trainer, before becoming a gear reviewer and writer.”

–Rex Nanorum

@Rexnanorum