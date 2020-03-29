AmmoLand News’ Author, Don McDougall, Files Federal Injunction Against CA. County

Opinion

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- AmmoLand News' author, Don McDougall, is a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit to restore our rights in California, filed by Ronda Kennedy Esq.

You don’t have to be the NRA or wait for the NRA to fight for your rights, and the Federal guidelines just issued designating Firearms Retailers Essential Businesses can be ignored by our local officials.

Additionally, the NRA state-based filing ignores the individual situation in Ventura County, CA. Unlike Los Angeles County in Ventura, the decision to ban firearms by closing gun stores was made by Ventura’s Legal Counsel and enforced by the department of health. The NRA’s focus targets the Governor of California and Sheriff for L.A. County.

If the NRA wins their case, there is a good chance it would not affect our County and could leave our ban in place.

The filing we have sent is explicitly targeted to the situation we have in Ventura County California.

Ventura County is the first county north of Los Angeles County. Ventura is the County rich liberals from L.A. who moved to the county to get away from the crime and homelessness that they caused in Los Angeles. They move here and then vote for the same policies that forced them to move in the first place.

Do you want to know how bad it can me? Our House representative lives in Santa Monica in Los Angeles County, over 2.5 hours away with traffic. She is well known for supporting her local school district… Yes, in Santa Monica. Nevermind the people who voted for her.

So how did Ventura get in this position?

Ventura’s legal counsel is Leroy Smith, who told lawyer Ronda Kennedy on the phone that if someone owns a gun, banning the purchase of a new gun and ammunition sales is not an infringement of their rights. When asked “what about new gun owners?” We never got that answered; he just instructed us NOT to talk to the Supervisors, and they should not be involved in these discussions, that this is his decision. He is making policy without the Supervisors involvement.

The Federal guidelines are just guidelines, and in this case, maybe ignored by Mr. Smith, who (In my opinion) failed to take is Constitutional Law classes when in school. We will let the courts decide. Is it time to take local action in your county?

The NRA did the right thing; we’re just more locally-focused because our situation is different. We are ALL the first responders to protecting our rights!





About Don McDougall

Don McDougall is an NRA instructor and member of the Los Padres “Friends of the NRA” committee. If he's not at the range, you will find him setting the record straight with on gun issues and gun safety on AmmoLand Shooting Sports News.