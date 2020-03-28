Gun Groups Sue CA GOV. Newsom, LA County Sheriff Villanueva

Bellevue, WA -(AmmoLand.com)- Four leading gun rights organizations today filed a lawsuit in federal court against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging both state and local policies and enforcement practices violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights of their citizens. Joining in the lawsuit are the Second Amendment Foundation, National Rifle Association, California Gun Rights Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. A copy of the complaint may be read here.

“California’s attack on fundamental rights in times of emergency must be stopped in its tracks,” observed SAF founder and Executive Vice President, Alan Gottlieb. “This case is part of our mission to win firearms freedom one lawsuit at a time. And more, the lawsuits we are filing across the country are making a large number of other states, counties, and cities think twice before closing down essential gun stores.”

“Twenty-eight years ago, the LAPD had to withdraw their officers to protect their safety,” added CGF Chairman, Gene Hoffman. “We hope that the stay-home orders will mean that our public servants will not become infected in this pandemic, but the Constitution guarantees that everyone has a right to acquire arms and defend themselves should law enforcement not be able to respond before it’s too late. No petty autocrat can be allowed to suspend the Bill of Rights.”

“Municipalities and states that target lawful gun stores for closure aren’t promoting safety,” noted commented NRA-ILA Executive Director, Jason Ouimet. “By weaponizing their politics to disarm you and your loved ones, these shameless partisans are wantonly promoting a gun-control agenda that suffocates your Second Amendment rights when you need them most. NRA members recognize these unlawful power-grabs for what they are, and the National Rifle Association is proud to stand and fight alongside fellow Second Amendment groups who recognize it as well.”

“Especially due to the restrictive nature of California’s Byzantine gun laws that require the use of licensed dealers to buy and transfer both firearms and ammunition, the defendants’ orders and actions challenged individually and collectively violate the Constitution and individuals’ fundamental rights to keep and bear arms and due process of law,” explained attorney and FPC Director of Legal Strategy, Adam Kraut. “These irrational and outrageous fiat restrictions cannot withstand constitutional scrutiny and must be enjoined from enforcement.”

“California’s State and local governments cannot simply suspend the Constitution,” FPC President Brandon Combs said. “This case is one of many actions FPC is taking around the United States to fight for liberty and freedom. The entire FPC team has been and will remain all-hands-on-deck, working around the clock on important efforts to safeguard the People's individual liberties and property, especially the right to keep and bear arms, free speech, privacy, and due process. FPC is fully committed to uniting the advocacy space and partnering with organizations and law firms around the country to fight government abuses and defend the People's right to defend their lives and homes. We especially wish to recognize and thank our incredible members and supporters who make all of our legal action, research, and grassroots activism programs possible.” This is one of several legal actions filed in recent days in which SAF is a plaintiff.

“These lawsuits,” Gottlieb stated, “are making a large number of other states, counties and cities think twice before closing down essential gun stores.”

Second Amendment Foundation ( www.saf.org ) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing, and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.

California Gun Rights Foundation ( www.cagunrights.org ) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that serves its members, supporters, and the public through educational, cultural, and judicial efforts to advance Second Amendment and related civil rights.

Firearms Policy Coalition ( www.firearmspolicy.org ) is a 501(c)4 grassroots nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, especially the fundamental, individual Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, advance individual liberty, and restore freedom.

National Rifle Association ( www.nra.org ) is America's oldest civil rights and sportsmen's group. More than five million members strong, NRA continues to uphold the Second Amendment and advocates enforcement of existing laws against violent offenders to reduce crime. The Association remains the nation's leader in firearm education and training for law-abiding gun owners, law enforcement and the armed services.

Second Amendment Foundation

The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.