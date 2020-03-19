Federal Ammunition Introduces Three New Top Gun Shot Shell 100-Packs

Anoka, MI -(AmmoLand.com)- Make clay crushing convenient with Top Gun 100-Packs. Each pack contains four 25-count boxes. Shipments of this product have begun to arrive at dealers.

The new bulk offerings hold 100 consistent Top Gun target loads, which feature hard lead pellets, reliable Federal primers and specialized wad columns that produce even patterns that break more targets. Two 12-gauge 2 ¾-inch, 1 1/8-ounce, 3-dram equivalent loads, shot size No. 7.5 or 8 are offered is these bulk packs. A 20-gauge, 2 ¾-inch, 7/8-ounce, 2.5-dram equivalent, shot size No. 8 is also available.

Features & Benefits

Convenient 100-round packs

Hard pellets

Consistent, reliable Federal primers

primers Unique wad column produces consistent patterns

Part No. / Description / MSRP

TG12100 8 / 12 gauge 2 3/4 inch 1 1/8 ounce 3 dram eq, 8, 100 count / $37.99

TG12100 7.5 / 12 gauge 2 3/4 inch 1 1/8 ounce 3 dram eq, 7.5, 100 count / $37.99

TG20100 8 / 20 gauge 2 3/4 inch 7/8 ounce 2.5 dram eq, 8, 100 count / $37.99

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

About:

Federal is the official shotshell ammunition sponsor and supplier of USA Shooting, a non-profit organization that promotes the shooting sports and prepares American athletes to bring home Olympic gold. Learn more about USA Shooting at: www.usashooting.org. For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.